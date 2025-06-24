^

Biz Memos

Top Line Business Development Corp.: Notice of annual stockholders meeting

The Philippine Star
June 24, 2025 | 1:08pm
Top Line Business Development Corp.: Notice of annual stockholders meeting
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of TOP LINE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. (the "Corporation") shall be held on July 18, 2025, Friday at 8:30 am via hybrid of remote communication through teleconferencing and/or videoconferencing, and in-person attendance at the Salon de España, Casino Español de Cebu, 107-109 V. Ranudo Street, Cebu City.

Please see notice below:

STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
