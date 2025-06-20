^

Biz Memos

'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominion’s risk and sustainability head champions green financing

Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 11:00am
for Global Dominion
'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominionâ€™s risk and sustainability head champions green financing
Santos' discussion focused on what sustainable financing is, the long-term benefits and impacts, and why it matters right now and to the future of our planet.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion head of risk and sustainability Ervin Santos served as a key speaker at the Philippine Sustainability Now Forum 2025, held at Dusit Thani Makati, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ICCPI), to present the Importance of Sustainable Financing.

Santos' discussion focused on what sustainable financing is, the long-term benefits and impacts, and why it matters right now and to the future of our planet.

“ESG Integration is no longer an option, it has become the norm, and it is very important to the people, especially us the Millennials and GenZ’s to prioritize investing in something that not only creates profit but also creates long-term value, while creating lifetime benefits for our planet”

Bringing in a fresh, forward-looking perspective towards Sustainable Financing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) conversations, he passionately demonstrated on why sustainable financing is important to the future generations, the insight of green financing/green bonds in a company as an advantage, and strategic thinking of aligning a company’s initiatives towards achieving a positive impact to the environment. 

Santos offered an outlook and future-focused voice in conversations about Sustainable Financing and why it matters to the future of our planet
Photo Release

“Having passion about sustainable development and ethical leadership in the country should be a top form of priority, with companies having driven by a clear purpose: to help address the global challenges, to support the transition to a green economy, and to create a more inclusive growth.”

The presentations help bridge the gap between ESG principles and practical financial applications, highlighting how sustainable finance can be a catalyst for inclusive growth and climate resilience, and the future generations, it helps demonstrate a deep understanding of how financial systems can be leveraged to drive long-term environmental and social impact.

Recognized as the youngest presenter in the forum at the age of 29, Santos offered an outlook and future-focused voice in conversations about sustainable financing and why it matters to the future of our planet.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

FINANCING

GLOBAL DOMINION

SUSTAINABILITY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Century Pacific's sustainable fishing program wins 2025 Tambuli Awards for&nbsp;corporate purpose-driven Impact
brandSpace
2 days ago

Century Pacific's sustainable fishing program wins 2025 Tambuli Awards for corporate purpose-driven Impact

2 days ago
Sustenido Bulan is a holistic program that promotes inclusive growth and sustainable sardine fishing practices among...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Strengthening disaster preparedness: SM makes the Incident Command System possible
brandSpace
3 days ago

Strengthening disaster preparedness: SM makes the Incident Command System possible

3 days ago
Disaster resilience in the private sector has become increasingly crucial.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion at the forefront of SME empowerment and economic progress
brandSpace
3 days ago

Global Dominion at the forefront of SME empowerment and economic progress

3 days ago
Global Dominion has solidified its reputation as more than a lender, but as a trusted partner in progress. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
Watsons HWB Awards 2025 honors outstanding brand partners in health, wellness, beauty industry&nbsp;
brandSpace
3 days ago

Watsons HWB Awards 2025 honors outstanding brand partners in health, wellness, beauty industry 

3 days ago
Watsons Philippines executives and brand partners raise a celebratory toast!
Biz Memos
fbtw
More than loans: How Global Dominion is empowering Filipino dreams
brandSpace
4 days ago

More than loans: How Global Dominion is empowering Filipino dreams

4 days ago
For tens of thousands of Filipinos, Global Dominion Financing has become a true partner in progress.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with