More than loans: How Global Dominion is empowering Filipino dreams

June 16, 2025 | 9:30am
for Global Dominion
MANILA, Philippines — In today’s fast-paced world, financial access is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. And for tens of thousands of Filipinos, Global Dominion Financing Inc. has become more than just a lender. It has become a true partner in progress.

By the end of 2024, Global Dominion posted an impressive 57% increase in loan releases, growing its total loan portfolio from P7.7 billion in 2023 to P11.3 billion. Even more telling is the expansion of its client base, now serving 46,028 Filipino families and entrepreneurs across the nation. These figures represent more than business success, they reflect how Global Dominion is helping Filipinos overcome financial challenges and pursue their dreams.

Staying true to its purpose of transforming lives, Global Dominion offers more than just financing. From car refinancing (Sangla OR/CR) to business capital, and educational loans (also referred to as student loans or tuition fee loans), every product is designed with accessibility, flexibility, and real-world needs in mind. These are the tools that help small business owners grow, parents keep their children in school, and families build a more secure future.

In 2024, the company intensified its financial literacy efforts by deploying its officers as guest speakers in forums and online sessions focused on budgeting, income generation, and financial management for underserved communities. Simultaneously, Global Dominion energizes its Ka-partner loan consultants and dealers with ongoing training in digital marketing, financial literacy, and essential business skills in equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving market.

Global Dominion’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement is reflected in the leadership of its president and CEO Patricia Poco-Palacios. She recently shared her insights on digital reach and customer focus during the Globe Business Masterclass. Her vision continues to fuel the company’s mission to empower Filipino families and entrepreneurs.

“We call all of our stakeholders our ‘Ka-partners’ because we would not be able to successfully serve communities just by providing loan products alone,” says Poco-Palacios. “At Global Dominion, we’re proud to be your #KapartnerMoSaPagAngat.”

The company’s advocacy for consumer protection is also strong. It has taken a proactive stance against online scams by working closely with the NBI Cyber Crime Division to safeguard customer trust.

Global Dominion’s story is not just about growth, it’s about empowerment. With a bold vision to make financing simplified., the company remains grounded in its core values: Grit, Excellence, Innovation, Integrity, Fun and Care.

 

To learn more about how Global Dominion can be your #KapartnerMoSaPagAngat, visit www.gdfi.com.ph or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

