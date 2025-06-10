DANAOS Projects announces imminent launch of Manila hub to spearhead Far East operations

MANILA, Philippines — DANAOS Projects Software Solutions, developer and provider of ProjectVIEW ERP, an industry-specific enterprise-grade software solution for the construction industry, today announced the imminent establishment and incorporation of its new branch in Manila.

This strategic move will create a pivotal Far East hub, significantly enhancing DANAOS Projects' global development capabilities and bolstering its sales and support services across the region.

The new Manila office is set to play a crucial role in DANAOS Projects’ international growth strategy. It will work in synergy with the company's established development centers in Europe and the Middle East, contributing to the innovation and refinement of DANAOS's cutting-edge software solutions.

Furthermore, the Philippines branch will serve as the central point for all sales and customer support activities throughout the Far East, ensuring dedicated and timely assistance for a growing client base.

Central to this expansion is DANAOS Projects' commitment to leveraging the rich pool of local Filipino talent. The decision to establish the Far East hub in Manila was made after careful consideration of several key factors.

The high level of English fluency prevalent in the Philippines, coupled with the strong educational background and vocational capabilities of its workforce, were significant attractions.

Moreover, the renowned employment and business ethics within the country align perfectly with DANAOS Projects’ corporate values.

This strategic expansion has been further invigorated by the recent acquisition of a major new client in the region, EEI Corporation, a construction company in the Philippines.

Finalized late last year, this partnership underscores the growing demand for DANAOS Projects' solutions in the Far East and solidifies the rationale for a dedicated local presence.

"The establishment of our Manila branch is a testament to our commitment to our clients and our confidence in the dynamic Far East market," said engineer Christos Emmanouilidis, senior partner and CCO of DANAOS Projects.

"Our policy has always been to establish 'brick and mortar' operations in close proximity to our enterprise-grade clients. This approach not only demonstrates our dedication and support but also fosters a deeper understanding of their unique operational needs. By combining industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies with exceptional local expertise, we aim to deliver unparalleled value and drive innovation within the Philippine and wider Far East construction, shipbuilding and mining industries."

The Manila hub will empower DANAOS Projects to provide more responsive and tailored services to its regional clientele. It will also contribute to the local economy by creating skilled employment opportunities and fostering technology transfer.

As DANAOS Projects continues to expand its global footprint, the new Philippines branch is poised to become a cornerstone of its operations in Asia, driving growth and innovation for years to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by DANAOS Projects. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.