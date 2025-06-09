SM Primeâ€™s Hans Sy champions private sector role in disaster resilience at UNDRR Global Platform 2025

SM Prime’s Hans Sy champions private sector role in disaster resilience at UNDRR Global Platform 2025

SM Prime’s Hans Sy (second row, second from the left) joins Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Kamal Kishore (first row, fourth from the left), Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. (second row, rightmost) and world leaders at the Global Platform 2025 organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) at Geneva, Switzerland, June 2-5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Hans Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings, reaffirmed the critical role of the private sector in advancing disaster risk reduction (DRR) during the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Global Platform 2025 held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Private sector: A key player in disaster risk reduction (DRR)

Representing the Philippine private sector at the Ministerial Roundtable themed, “Accelerating Financing and Resilience: Tailored Solutions for DRR,” Sy emphasized the importance of embedding resilience into business strategies. “Resilience strengthens businesses while safeguarding lives and communities,” he stated.

“We know that the government cannot do it alone. The private sector is ready to do more.”

Sy highlighted SM Prime’s commitment to DRR through strategic investments, allocating significant project costs to disaster-resilient infrastructure and leveraging science-based planning. He also promoted public-private partnerships, such as the Adopt-a-City Program with the National Resilience Council, and capacity-building initiatives with ARISE Philippines (Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies) and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Representing the private sector, Sy participates in the Global Platform’s Ministerial Roundtable to tackle accelerating disaster risk reduction finance and resilience.

Integrating DRR into core business strategy

At the high-level dialogue on scaling DRR financing solutions, Sy shared insights on what motivates private developers to invest in resilience. He shared SM Prime’s experience in integrating DRR into its core strategy. “Disasters may be unpredictable, but the impact does not have to be—we can, and we must, prepare, mitigate and adapt,” he emphasized.

He cited resilient design features in SM malls, such as elevated structures, rainwater catchment systems and earthquake-resistant engineering, which have minimized damage and ensured business continuity.

Sy called for enabling mechanisms to scale DRR investments. “Scaling up DRR financing is a combination of policy, incentives and institutional approaches,” he noted. “From the standpoint of the private sector, incentives—financial, regulatory and non-financial—are among the most effective and attractive methods.”

Antoine Tardy for UNDRR At the Global Platform’s high-level dialogue on DRR financing solutions, Sy shares that past experiences give him the drive to consistently invest in resilient infrastructure.

His remarks underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation and long-term thinking in building resilient communities. SM Prime’s leadership in DRR continues to set a benchmark for sustainable development in disaster-prone regions.

“Together, we can embed resilience to build a sustainable and secure future for all,” he concluded.

Sy’s participation reaffirms SM Prime’s leadership in climate resilience and its commitment to inclusive, science-based solutions for a safer world.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.