SM wins Asia-Pacificâ€™s most honored Organization of the Year

SM wins Asia-Pacific’s most honored Organization of the Year

Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 3:00pm
SM wins Asia-Pacific's most honored Organization of the Year
These global recognitions are not merely awards—they are a testament to SM’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation and meaningful impact.

Clinches 42 Award Points at 2025 APAC Stevies

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-two award points were amassed by the SM Group at the Asia Pacific Stevies, with SM Supermalls clinching 12 trophies and SM Retail and SM Foundation earning two each—propelling the group to win the coveted title of Most Honored Organization of the Year.

But beyond these awards, for SM Supermalls in particular, lies a compelling story for SM’s partners: the power of innovation, community engagement and operational excellence to fuel shared growth.

The award-winning initiatives, such as the dynamic SM Art Market and SM Job Fairs, are not just events, but strategic tools that drive foot traffic, build deeper connections with consumers, and boost the visibility of partner brands.

Equally noteworthy are SM Cares’ initiatives, like the Book Nook and Energy Efficiency Journey, which highlight the company’s holistic approach to sustainability and social responsibility—values increasingly important to modern consumers.

By aligning with these initiatives, tenants and business partners can amplify their brand narratives around community involvement and environmental stewardship.

Leading with the Gold recognition is the SM Art Market, winning the Award for Innovation in the Use of Events.

For retailers and service providers, these wins underscore SM Supermalls’ proven ability to create high-impact, experiential environments that translate into tangible ROI.

Whether it’s co-hosting community festivals, integrating with corporate social responsibility programs, or leveraging SM Supermalls’ digital reach, partners gain unparalleled access to engaged audiences and the credibility of a multi-awarded platform.

Meanwhile, SM China’s eight awards reflect the brand’s global reach and adaptability—an assurance to partners that collaboration with SM Supermalls can unlock opportunities in diverse markets across Asia and beyond.

These global recognitions are not merely awards—they are a testament to SM’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation and meaningful impact. From setting new standards in retail experiences and digital transformation to uplifting communities through purpose-driven campaigns, the SM brand continues to elevate the customer journey while fostering inclusive growth.

Representing SM Supermalls at the awards ceremony in Seoul, South Korea are (From left): SM Cares Marketing Assistant Vice President Richard Caluyo, SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin and Senior Assistant Vice President for North Luzon Marketing Jefferson Suarez.

“For us, these awards aren’t just accolades—they’re a reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team. At the heart of it all, our true mission is to enrich the lives of every customer, partner and community we touch. That’s what drives us forward,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

As a retail leader with a heart for service and a vision that transcends borders, SM proves that the power of a brand lies in how it serves, uplifts and inspires its communities.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

