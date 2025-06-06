Mondelez International: Where trailblazing women take the lead and break traditional roles

(From left) Mondelez International plant director Tanya Lim, managing director Aleli Arcilla and general counsel Mae Corona guide the organization's journey towards its mission to empower people to snack right.

Policies, flexible work and equal caregiver benefits drive inclusion in the workplace

MANILA, Philippines — Mondelez International in the Philippines is committed to creating a workplace where inclusion is part of everyday culture. That commitment is not only seen in policy but in the people leading the way.

Across the business, women are now at the helm of roles that have traditionally been dominated by men. Managing director Aleli Arcilla leads the organization as its first woman country head. Lawyer Mae Corona serves as general counsel, providing strategic advice across the enterprise. Meanwhile, Tanya Lim oversees manufacturing as the company’s first woman plant lead.

Their presence in these positions isn’t symbolic; it’s the result of a workplace environment that empowers leaders based on capability and not gender.

“Growing up, I didn’t think gender was a barrier,” shares Arcilla. “But when I entered sales, I realized how often women were left out of the conversations that matter. There’s a bias that once women become mothers, they’re no longer as committed to their roles. That’s simply not true.”

Mondelez International’s commitment to inclusion is deeply rooted in its structures and systems. Workplace flexibility is built into the culture, with hybrid arrangements and personal leaves that support both collaboration and balance. Parental leave policies go beyond compliance, offering inclusive benefits for solo parents and caregivers regardless of family structure or birth method.

Aleli Arcilla leads the organization as the first female managing director of Mondelez International in the Philippines.

“For me, the work flexibility at Mondelez International is priceless,” says Corona. “The company has found a good balance between allowing employees to come to the office to meaningfully connect with colleagues and being able to work from home.”

Corona’s journey to leadership was defined by clarity of purpose. “Like everyone else, I rose from the ranks—starting as a junior associate in a law firm, then moving to an in-house role 14 years ago. Becoming the head of legal for a multinational company had always been my target role, so I kept my eyes on the prize.”

Lim’s path was similarly driven by curiosity and commitment. “I’ve always had an interest in how things work,” she says. “Engineering was a natural choice, and from there it became a career.” But early on, being heard was a challenge. “In my earlier days, the issue was getting people to listen. Over time, I proved my capability to lead.”

More recently, she faced a different kind of balancing act—one shared by many working mothers. “The plant runs 24 hours a day and issues don’t follow schedule. Working remotely isn’t an option for my specific role.” What helped, Lim says, is a culture that genuinely values inclusion. “Mondelez International has given me equal opportunity and fair treatment, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Plant director Tanya Lim more than earned her seat at the table in an industry traditionally dominated by men, demonstrating that leadership knows no gender or boundaries.

This culture of inclusion doesn’t stop at gender. Employees across a wide range of identities and orientations are supported through frameworks that reinforce fairness, safety, and respect. From mentoring programs to succession planning, the company ensures leadership development is inclusive by design.

Arcilla notes, “Mondelez International culture recognizes that each person brings something unique. Flexible work, caregiver benefits and equal leave policies create an environment where people—especially women—don’t have to choose between family and career. That’s what makes the difference.”

And for the next generation of women in the workplace, these leaders aim to model what’s possible.

“Everything starts at home,” says Corona. “Allowing my daughter to see me in a key position—while still growing and learning every day—matters most to me.”

Lim echoes the sentiment: “I want to keep growing talent and helping others unlock their potential. I also see myself as proof that women can lead in any field they choose.”

Their advice to young women: Stay curious, stay grounded and stay resilient. “Learn as much as you can and value every experience,” Lim shares. “Tap into your perseverance and grit—because in this field, problems can be solved and skills can be learned. What sets you apart is your mindset.”

“Gender doesn’t matter as much as technical skills, emotional intelligence and authenticity,” adds Corona. “That’s what leadership is built on.”

Lawyer Mae Corona had the ultimate career ambition of one day becoming a legal head of a global organization which she has now realized as the general counsel of Mondelez International.

Aleli offers a closing thought for others navigating similar paths: “Find your voice. You deserve to be in the room as much as anyone else. And when you’re in that room, don’t forget to help others walk through the door, too.”

By designing systems that reflect the real needs of its people, Mondelez International in the Philippines continues to build a workplace where everyone—regardless of gender or background—can belong, contribute and succeed.

