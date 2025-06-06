'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominionâ€™s risk and sustainability head champions green financing

'ESG integration, no longer an option': Global Dominion’s risk and sustainability head champions green financing

Santos' discussion focused on what sustainable financing is, the long-term benefits and impacts, and why it matters right now and to the future of our planet.

MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion head of risk and sustainability Ervin Santos served as a key speaker at the Philippine Sustainability Now Forum 2025, held at Dusit Thani Makati, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ICCPI), to present the Importance of Sustainable Financing.

“ESG Integration is no longer an option, it has become the norm, and it is very important to the people, especially us the Millennials and GenZ’s to prioritize investing in something that not only creates profit but also creates long-term value, while creating lifetime benefits for our planet”

Bringing in a fresh, forward-looking perspective towards Sustainable Financing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) conversations, he passionately demonstrated on why sustainable financing is important to the future generations, the insight of green financing/green bonds in a company as an advantage, and strategic thinking of aligning a company’s initiatives towards achieving a positive impact to the environment.

Photo Release Santos offered an outlook and future-focused voice in conversations about Sustainable Financing and why it matters to the future of our planet

“Having passion about sustainable development and ethical leadership in the country should be a top form of priority, with companies having driven by a clear purpose: to help address the global challenges, to support the transition to a green economy, and to create a more inclusive growth.”

The presentations help bridge the gap between ESG principles and practical financial applications, highlighting how sustainable finance can be a catalyst for inclusive growth and climate resilience, and the future generations, it helps demonstrate a deep understanding of how financial systems can be leveraged to drive long-term environmental and social impact.

Recognized as the youngest presenter in the forum at the age of 29, Santos offered an outlook and future-focused voice in conversations about sustainable financing and why it matters to the future of our planet.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.