RCI receives just compensation in landmark land dispute resolution

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform Adjudication Board (DARAB) awarded Roxas and Company Inc. (RCI) reasonable just compensation to mark a major breakthrough in the resolution of a land dispute that has remained unresolved for more than 30 years.

The case involved over 2,600 hectares of land in Haciendas Palico, Banilad and Caylaway, which had been at the center of a decades-long legal impasse. In December 2023, the DAR issued a Consolidated Order establishing a 50-50 land sharing compromise between RCI and the government after carving out the properties which were previously exempted with finality. Under the arrangement, roughly 1,300 hectares will be awarded to qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries, while the remaining land will be retained by RCI.

RCI president and CEO Edgar Arcos welcomed the settlement, calling it a “deeply meaningful resolution” that allows all parties to move forward. “Our acceptance of the compensation is part of RCI’s commitment to fully and actively comply with the DAR’s judgement.”

RCI plans to use part of the compensation to settle debts accumulated during the three-decade stalemate, while also fast-tracking the development of its retained landholdings in Batangas.

“The just compensation will enable us to pay down legacy obligations while fueling new investments that create value for our shareholders, and tangible benefits for the people of Nasugbu,” Arcos added.

The company intends to align these initiatives with broader regional development goals, and is reactivating its social development arm, the Roxas Foundation, to roll out inclusive, community-based programs. “This is not just the end of a decades-old case–it is the beginning of a renewed chapter for RCI and for the communities we serve.”

“This resolution empowers us to move forward with clarity, optimism, and purpose,” said Arcos. “We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver long-term, sustainable value not only for our shareholders, but for the communities that have long been part of our story.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from Roxas and Company is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.