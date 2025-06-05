Empowering entrepreneurs through Noir PH clothing and Primals Digital Marketing Services

MANILA, Philippines — As the founder of Primals Digital Marketing Services, an online advertising firm, and chief executive officer of Noir PH, a clothing line, Fidencio Balauag 2nd expressed his support for up-and-coming entrepreneurs venturing into the industry and joining their team.

In line with this, aiming to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge on business management, trends and strategies, Balauag launches free training programs for individuals working with them, specifically highlighting resellers of their apparel.

"Part of doing business, for me, is helping and mentoring people to manage their businesses. In line with this, we offer our resellers to be part of our free training programs on management and advertising." Balauag shared, emphasizing the program that Noir PH will launch.

"We work with a number of professional trainers whose expertise includes marketing, people management, and trends and strategies. Aside from me, these effective individuals will be part of the free training program that we offer to those interested in joining our team, especially the resellers," he added.

Meanwhile, upholding this leadership and goal of creating even more business leaders through mentorship and genuine connection, Balauag has established his companies on solid ground, delivering performances and excellent services while serving his purpose.

Leading Primals Digital Marketing Services to an evolution

Celebrating its fifth year, Primals Digital Marketing Services continues its commitment to empowering brands and products through online channels, where they perceive target markets to be more active and engaging.

"In Primals Digital Marketing Services, we cater to our clients by providing products and services that boost their advertisement on Facebook. Also, we have packages that allow them to see even more ways our team could play significant roles in empowering their businesses in digital spaces," Balauag said.

Moreover, this online advertising firm consistently navigates its clients in the digital terrain through presenting clear marketing strategies that meet their visions for their brands, products, and services, allowing them to manage their businesses efficiently.

"It comes as a collaborative marketing strategy for our clients. We provide them with a clear presentation on income projection and portfolio of proven and tested strategies and systems to help our clients achieve their professional goals," the Primals Digital Marketing Services' founder shared.

Following his leadership and collaborative efforts with their team and clients towards effective navigation in online spaces, Primals Digital Marketing has empowered a number of brands and companies, allowing them to be one of the leading firms in the industry.

"With all the hard work and sacrifices our team has made, Primals Digital Marketing Services has become one of our biggest companies today, penetrating the market as of the top-tier firms in terms of Facebook advertising," Balauag proudly shares, emphasizing their growth in five years of providing excellent service in the industry.

Establishing Noir Clothing PH on solid ground

Being the chief executive officer of Noir Clothing PH, Balauag holds a clear vision to become a leading apparel brand in the industry that provides a fresh taste of street and casual fashion, touching the style palettes of different ages. On the other hand, more than becoming a top clothing line, Balauag finds a deeper purpose in managing this company: empowering entrepreneurs.

In line with this, through Noir Clothing PH, he launched coaching programs involving their resellers and different professionals in different areas of the industry to help them boost their sales and marketing while preparing them to become the next business leaders in the market.

Meanwhile, stepping its foot on solid ground in the industry, Balauag made sure that Noir Clothing PH would work with personalities in the industry that would catapult them to reach more people and potential consumers. Their apparel brand collaborated with Pinoy Big Brother Collab Edition housemate, Mika Salamanca, and content creators such as Malupiton and many more, showcasing the style of their brand close to the hearts and fashion taste of the Filipinos.

As Balauag continues to lead Primals Digital Marketing Services and Noir Clothing PH with his principles and learned strategies from his vibrant professional experiences, he also carries on living a deeper purpose and pushing forward his goals on empowering individuals in the world of business and creating even more generations of leaders to take on the industry.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Primals Digital Marketing Services. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.