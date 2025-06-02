Robbie Antonio charts bold future for JAGI, anchoring investments on innovation and global vision

Renewed direction blends legacy with impact-driven ventures

MANILA, Philippines — Robbie Antonio, known for his bold approach to branded real estate and global design collaborations, now leads a broader mission as CEO of Jose Antonio Group Inc. (JAGI)—the newly consolidated private investment vehicle of the Antonio family.

Under Antonio’s leadership, JAGI is repositioning itself as a strategic investor in high-impact sectors including real estate, technology, healthcare, consumer goods and financial services. The goal: to champion “transformative growth” across industries and place the Philippines on the global map for innovation-driven investments.

“Our mission at JAGI is to create long-term value through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking ventures,” Antonio said. “We want to be a partner of choice—not just in the Philippines, but for the world.”

From real estate to a broader investment vision

Antonio first made headlines for pioneering branded luxury residences in the Philippines, teaming up with global icons such as Versace Home, Armani/Casa and Paris Hilton. Projects like Trump Tower Manila, The Milano Residences, and Century Spire established a new standard for premium real estate and drew international attention to Philippine design and development.

His ventures blended art, architecture and commerce—a creative mindset he now brings to JAGI’s diversified investment approach. “Real estate remains a cornerstone,” Antonio said, “but our strategy today extends far beyond it. We’re investing in ideas that shape the future.”

Impact-driven expansion: digital inclusion and tourism

JAGI’s recent initiatives reflect its evolving mission to deliver both value and impact. Among these is a strategic collaboration with iWave, aimed at expanding access to broadband connectivity in underserved regions of the Philippines through Starlink’s satellite internet technology. The initiative supports inclusive growth by enabling digital access for education, healthcare and livelihoods in far-flung communities.

Meanwhile, in Palawan, JAGI is developing a landmark hospitality project that merges ecological preservation with responsible tourism. The development will also introduce a more inclusive take on luxury travel.

“Our villas in Palawan will be more affordable than the ultra-luxury resorts typically associated with Palawan,” Antonio explained. “They may be smaller in scale, but the goal is to make luxury vacations more attainable for a broader market.”

With these moves, JAGI underscores its focus on socially relevant ventures—pairing innovation with accessibility while contributing to national development.

JAGI: A legacy reinvented

With over three decades of luxury development under its belt, JAGI now positions itself as a next-generation investment firm—agile, diversified and purpose-driven.

Antonio's leadership brings a renewed clarity to the group’s vision. His investment philosophy centers on partnership, innovation and adaptability, and he’s keen on supporting entrepreneurs and visionary companies with shared values.

“Give it a shot,” Antonio said when asked about advice for young leaders. “You never know where the road will take you. The mindset is simple—never give up.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from Jose Antonio Group Inc. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.