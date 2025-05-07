Notice to bondholders of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.'s 6.8725% Series A bonds due 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given to the Bondholders of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.’s (”AEV”) 6.8725% Series A Bonds Due 2026 (the ”Series A Bonds”) of the exercise by AEV of its early redemption option pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Series A Bonds.

See notice below:

