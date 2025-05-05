Meralco: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meralco will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders at the Meralco Theater, Lopez Building, Ortigas Ave., Barangay Ugong, Pasig City and virtually on May 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders at the Meralco Theater, Lopez Building, Ortigas Ave., Barangay Ugong, Pasig City and virtually on May 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.



See notice below:



TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS

Manila Electric Company (“Meralco”or the “Company”)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Meralco will be conducted at the Meralco Theater, Lopez Building, Ortigas Ave., Barangay Ugong, Pasig City and via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with the following agenda:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Report of the Chief Executive Officer Approval of the 2024 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Ratification of Acts of the Board and Management Change in Schedule of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and the corresponding amendment of Article I of the By-Laws of the Corporation Increase in Per Diem of Directors Election of Directors for the ensuing year Appointment of External Auditors Other business that may properly be brought before the meeting Adjournment

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 7, 2025 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. The stock and transfer books of Meralco will not be closed.

Nominations for regular and independent directors to the Company shall be filed with the Office of the Corporate Secretary c/o Corporate Governance and Compliance Office, Ground Floor, Lopez Bldg., Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City. The deadline for submission of nominations shall also be on March 7, 2025.

In accordance with Article I, Section 3 of the Company’s Amended By-Laws, any instrument authorizing a proxy to act shall be submitted to and received at the principal office of Meralco on or before May 8, 2025, 5:00 p.m., addressed to the attention of the Corporate Secretary c/o Corporate Governance and Compliance Office at the address indicated above. Soft copies of the proxies can be emailed in advance to [email protected]. Validation of proxies is set on May 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. at Meralco Compound, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.

The conduct of the annual stockholders’ meeting will also be streamed live, and stockholders may attend and participate via remote communication and vote in absentia, using the online portal https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE. The guidelines for online voting and participation is set forth in Annex “C” of the Amended Definitive Information Statement (Amended DIS) downloadable at the Company’s and Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE’s respective websites.

The Company provided stockholders as of record date with a QR Code on April 25, 2025. The QR Code enabled them to view and download the Definitive Information Statement. On April 30, 2025, the Company submitted to and secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission the Amended DIS. The Amended DIS for the 2025 ASM may be viewed online by scanning the QR Code below:

The 1st Quarter Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be available beginning May 15, 2025 in the Company’s website and in the EDGE website of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

sgd.

Atty. Simeon Ken R. Ferrer

Corporate Secretary

Editor’s Note: This notice is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.