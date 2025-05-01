^

Biz Memos

British Chamber highlights key achievements in its annual general meeting

Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 6:34pm
British Chamber highlights key achievements in its annual general meeting
BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines held its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025 at the British Ambassador’s Residence. The event presented key achievements and long-term objectives of the Chamber that aimed to continue further strengthen UK-Philippines trade relations. 

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils delivered the opening address and noted the outstanding relationship between the British Embassy Manila and the British Chamber through consistent work on effective lobbying with its key partners, reinforcing opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, among many others. 

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman Chris Nelson reported key developments in its support to various economic legislation that support further liberalizing the Philippine economy. Nelson also noted the Chamber’s remarkable presence through its consistent advocacy in amplifying the interests of the British businesses in the country. 

“We are always going to be pushing for further liberalization, and particularly for digitalization laws, the E-governance law, and cyber security. We will continue to promote UK trade,  in partnership with the British Embassy and the Department for Business and Trade. We will continue to strengthen initiatives and we will sustain strong ties with the Philippine and UK government,” Nelson further noted.

From Left: BCCP Vice Chair Sarah Mcleod, BCCP Ex-Officio Treasurer William Bailey, Ambassador Laure Beaufils and BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson.

The event also honored notable individuals for their significant contributions to the Chamber's continued success, including BCCP Ex-Officio Treasurer William Bailey and former Board of Trustee and Treasurer Marie Antoniette Mariano. 

BCCP Ex-Officio Treasurer William Bailey

The British Chamber remains committed to further promoting UK-Philippine trade and reinforcing market opportunities in various areas including cybersecurity, infrastructure, renewable energy and technology among others. It will continue to assist in representing the ever-growing British business community in the Philippines to mark the country as a prime investment destination in the region.

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
From ordinary jobs to extraordinary impact: How loan consultants are changing lives
brandSpace
2 days ago

From ordinary jobs to extraordinary impact: How loan consultants are changing lives

2 days ago
Join Global Dominion as a loan consultant today.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2 days ago

Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2 days ago
The annual meeting will be held on May 21, 2025, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Here's your new key to successful hospitality business
3 days ago

Here's your new key to successful hospitality business

3 days ago
It introduces innovative, customized and scientific business solutions to the hospitality industry.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Joel Carmona rises as a Global Dominion GM
brandSpace
3 days ago

Joel Carmona rises as a Global Dominion GM

3 days ago
Carmona is the new general manager of Global Dominion’s Truck Financing Division.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Sun Life marks 130th year with launch of sustainability-focused initiatives
8 days ago

Sun Life marks 130th year with launch of sustainability-focused initiatives

8 days ago
Sun Life, the first and longest-standing life insurance company in the Philippines, is marking its 130th anniversary with...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SM Supermalls, DOLE launch nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs
brandSpace
8 days ago

SM Supermalls, DOLE launch nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs

8 days ago
In celebration of Labor Day, SM Supermalls reaffirms its dedication to supporting Filipino job seekers by providing accessible...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with