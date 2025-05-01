British Chamber highlights key achievements in its annual general meeting

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines held its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025 at the British Ambassador’s Residence. The event presented key achievements and long-term objectives of the Chamber that aimed to continue further strengthen UK-Philippines trade relations.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils delivered the opening address and noted the outstanding relationship between the British Embassy Manila and the British Chamber through consistent work on effective lobbying with its key partners, reinforcing opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, among many others.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman Chris Nelson reported key developments in its support to various economic legislation that support further liberalizing the Philippine economy. Nelson also noted the Chamber’s remarkable presence through its consistent advocacy in amplifying the interests of the British businesses in the country.

“We are always going to be pushing for further liberalization, and particularly for digitalization laws, the E-governance law, and cyber security. We will continue to promote UK trade, in partnership with the British Embassy and the Department for Business and Trade. We will continue to strengthen initiatives and we will sustain strong ties with the Philippine and UK government,” Nelson further noted.

From Left: BCCP Vice Chair Sarah Mcleod, BCCP Ex-Officio Treasurer William Bailey, Ambassador Laure Beaufils and BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson.

The event also honored notable individuals for their significant contributions to the Chamber's continued success, including BCCP Ex-Officio Treasurer William Bailey and former Board of Trustee and Treasurer Marie Antoniette Mariano.

The British Chamber remains committed to further promoting UK-Philippine trade and reinforcing market opportunities in various areas including cybersecurity, infrastructure, renewable energy and technology among others. It will continue to assist in representing the ever-growing British business community in the Philippines to mark the country as a prime investment destination in the region.