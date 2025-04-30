^

Biz Memos

Maynilad Water Services to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Philippine Star
April 30, 2025 | 8:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Maynilad") will be held on May 21, 2025, Wednesday, 3 p.m., at the Core Values Room, Basement, Maynilad Building, MWSS Complex, Katipunan Ave., Pansol, Quezon City.

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC
