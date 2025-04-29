Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates leads Philippine push for industrial competitiveness at 2025 summit

(From left) Dan Lachica, president of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (SEIPI); Dr. Maria Cecilia Macesar, senior member – ASEAN Investment Report, UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; Anidelle Joy Alguso, OIC-deputy director General for Policy and Planning Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA); Charlie Villaseñor, chairman and CEO of of the Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia (PASIA); award-winning broadcast journalist Rico Hizon

MANILA, Philippines — As global supply chains shift and regional competition intensifies, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates convened key leaders from government, industry, and the academe at its pioneering Industrial Summit 2025, held at the New World Makati Hotel under the theme “Masterplanning the Industrial Landscape in the Philippines.”

The summit served as a strategic platform to reinforce the country’s readiness for industrial growth—driven by integrated infrastructure, forward-looking policies and strong public-private collaboration.

In his keynote address, Rafael Fernandez de Mesa,head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, outlined the Philippines’ strong fundamentals, while emphasizing the need for alignment and execution to unlock long-term potential.

“We’re operating in a world shaped by fast-evolving trade dynamics and shifting supply chains,” Fernandez de Mesa said. “This summit is about ensuring that the Philippines is not just keeping pace, but setting the direction in the global industrial landscape—offering investors not just space, but a complete and competitive ecosystem for growth.”

CREATE MORE: A foundation for progress

A cornerstone of the summit was the newly enacted CREATE MORE law, which enhances the country’s fiscal incentive system with greater transparency, consistency and competitiveness. It was presented as a powerful signal to global investors—and a starting point for broader reform.

“CREATE MORE provides a strong foundation, but it’s execution that will determine its impact,” Fernandez de Mesa noted. “We must now connect this policy framework with real infrastructure, reliable utilities, and investor-focused solutions.”

Integrated solutions for long-term growth

Through its flagship estates—LIMA Estate in Batangas, MEZ2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City, West Cebu Estate in Balamban, and the newly launched TARI Estate in Tarlac—Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates has adopted a solutions-driven approach to development.

“We don’t just build industrial parks—we build platforms for growth,” he added. “Our estates are designed as complete ecosystems, combining power, water, construction, logistics, digital infrastructure, and workforce development to support resilient, future-ready industries.”

These services are delivered in synergy with the broader Aboitiz Group ensuring that locators benefit from seamless, end-to-end support.

Each estate is masterplanned to integrate industrial zones with commercial, residential, and institutional spaces—creating environments that enable operational efficiency, workforce accessibility and sustainable regional development.

(From Left) Award-winning broadcast journalist Rico Hizon; Eduardo Aboitiz, head of Water Business of Aboitiz InfraCapital; David Aboitiz, chief growth officer, Aboitiz Renewables Inc.; Monica Lorenzana Trajano, vice president for Commercial Strategy of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; Dr. Tirso Ronquillo, president of Batangas State University; and Christopher Dela Cruz, chief executive officer of Philippines Green Building Council.

Collaboration as a catalyst

The summit featured high-level discussions with leaders from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc., Procurement and Supply Institute of Asia, the Philippine Green Building Council, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, along with key executives from the Aboitiz Group.

Panelists explored how the Philippines can solidify its role as a top investment destination and how the country must innovate to remain competitive in an increasingly complex and fast-changing global environment.

One message was clear: collaboration is no longer a choice—it is a necessity. Advancing industrial development at scale will require tighter alignment across government, education, infrastructure and private enterprise.

Offering a forward-looking close to the summit, Clifford Academia, head of National Business Operations at Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, emphasized that the Philippines is no longer simply preparing for growth—it is now positioned to lead.

“We’re no longer looking ahead—we’re moving forward with purpose,” Academia said. “The Philippines has the foundations, the reforms, and the partnerships. Now is the time to act—and to act together.”

Setting the standard for future-ready development

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates has emerged as a thought leader in Philippine industrial development, championing a model that blends scale, sustainability and seamless integration.

By delivering end-to-end solutions, the company is helping shape a future-ready industrial economy—built on purpose, resilience and partnership.

As the program closed with a strong call for continued alignment, the message was clear: the Philippines is no longer just preparing for its industrial future—it is actively shaping it.

Through integrated ecosystems, long-term collaboration, and a bold vision for progress, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is helping lead the way—turning strategy into action, and potential into lasting impact.

