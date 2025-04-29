^

Biz Memos

Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Philippine Star
April 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Maynilad") will be held on May 21, 2025, Wednesday, 3 p.m., at the Core Values Room, Basement, Maynilad Building, MWSS Complex, Katipunan Ave., Pansol, Quezon City.

See notice below:

 

 

Editors Note: This notice for Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is not covered by Philstar.com's 

 

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Isabela LGUs and BKS launch education program of Limbauan Solar Project
brandSpace
14 days ago

Isabela LGUs and BKS launch education program of Limbauan Solar Project

14 days ago
The education program in Isabela is launched under the company’s banner CSR, We Power HELP. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
DMCI Holdings Inc.: Notice of annual stockholders&rsquo; meeting
brandSpace
14 days ago

DMCI Holdings Inc.: Notice of annual stockholders’ meeting

14 days ago
The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held virtually on Tuesday,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
UnionBank, GMG Productions kick off exciting 2025 season partnership
brandSpace
April 10, 2025 - 4:50pm

UnionBank, GMG Productions kick off exciting 2025 season partnership

April 10, 2025 - 4:50pm
The partnership will bring a fresh roster of world-class experiences to cardholders.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality
brandSpace
April 8, 2025 - 1:45pm

Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality

April 8, 2025 - 1:45pm
Its 70th anniversary is a celebration of legacy and longevity. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
MOLMEC, MAAP partner to establish dynamic positioning training in Philippines
brandSpace
March 17, 2025 - 9:00am

MOLMEC, MAAP partner to establish dynamic positioning training in Philippines

March 17, 2025 - 9:00am
In a significant move toward bolstering the competitiveness of Filipino seafarers in offshore operations, MOL Marine &...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Women microentrepreneurs are reaching customers online to scale up their businesses
brandSpace
March 3, 2025 - 10:38am

Women microentrepreneurs are reaching customers online to scale up their businesses

March 3, 2025 - 10:38am
In different provinces across the Philippines, women like Helen Cedullo, Shanie Lou Depalubos, Hayreen Fe Ecura, and Maria...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with