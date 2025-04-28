Here's your new key to successful hospitality business

Approche Hospitality Management Team: (Seated, from left) managing director Christian Guballa, HR director and head of business development Eppi Legaspi and director of operations Brett Richard Borjal; (standing) culinary director Nonoy Rodriguez and culinary director Erwin Rarugal

MANILA, Philippines — Set to ascend to the ranks of the world’s premier tourism destinations, the Philippines’ hospitality industry continues to offer a robust mix of accommodation, F&B and world-class destinations supported by strategic investments and policy reforms, which are set to attract more people across the globe.

Approche Hospitality Management, a hospitality management service tailored to meet the unique needs of each property it manages, offers full-hotel management, online reputation management, revenue management hospitality software solutions and digital marketing services.

Led by seasoned leaders from various segments of the hospitality industry, Approche is ready to ignite hospitality-related businesses through its scalable services that adapt to meet the unique needs of each property.

Scaling up services

With a foundation built on decades of industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Approche's mission is to transform hotel operations, elevate guest experiences, and drive sustained profitability.

Approche focuses on eight core values that are proven and tested to strengthen every business they handle. These core values, which include Scalable Service, Operational Excellence, Employee-Centric Culture, Brand Focus, Efficient Expense Management, Sustainable Operations, Business Continuity and Owner’s Representation, serve as the company’s guiding tool to improve presence, services and profitability, among other things.

Innovation with identity

Approche evaluates a property’s size and scale to understand its unique needs. After that, it analyzes the owner’s expectations and align its strategies to match the owner’s vision—whether it’s a cozy boutique or a large resort.

Approaches to innovative and integral solutions start by providing scalable services aligned with the property's vision. This is followed by applying simplified processes that eliminate unnecessary activities and reports to focus on a much more important matter – the customers.

Through Approache’s rigorous training, the staff is equipped with a ‘Trained to Solve, Critical Thinking’ mindset, ensuring guests get quick, personalized solutions without the wait.

Unique guest experiences remain one of the top priorities and key drivers in gaining foot traffic, hence Approche has a designated team that will focus on room design, even up to small thoughtful details and align with the brand in creating a more personal and memorable stay.

Simultaneously, Approche applies its Smart Savings solutions, using cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions, like energy-saving systems and waste reduction, for a more sustainable and guest-friendly experience.

On top of these, its Property Management System (PMS) Optimization technology streamlines hotel operations automate bookings or reservations, manages guest preferences, and improves service efficiency.

Lastly, the Revenue Management System (RMS) Strategy, provides pricing requirements based on demand, helping hotels maximize revenue while ensuring the best value to their guests.

Approche Hospitality Management managing director Christian Guballa

Sustainable solutions

With a sustainable business approach becoming a trend in various industries, Approche has developed programs and solutions that can boost presence and operations that capture not just guests and customers but also investors who may find one’s business accelerating.

Among the several emerging trends that Approche offers include Wellness Offerings, which integrate wellness amenities like spa services, fitness centers and mindfulness programs; Sustainability Practices that emphasize eco-friendly initiatives; Water Filtration Project, a science-based solution that can provide clean, safe drinking water, reducing the reliance on plastic bottles; Flexible Work Accommodations that caters to guests who combine work and travel; and Local Experiences that highlights authentic, local experiences in partnerships with local artisans and chefs to enrich one’s experience.

Currently, Approche Hospitality Management has a diverse range of hotels, including SotoGrande Hotel in Bauan, Batangas; Tana Beach Villas in Lian, Batangas; Likha Wellness in Lipa, Batangas; Monaco Hotel in Taytay, Rizal; The Tribute Hotel in Quezon City, Metro Manila; Horizon Hotel in Romblon, Romblon and Shepherd Ridge Mountain Resort in Sta Maria, Laguna.

To learn more about Approche Hospitality Management, visit its official website https://www.approchehospitality.com/ or call (0991) 167-8523.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Approache is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.