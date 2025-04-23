Sun Life marks 130th year with launch of sustainability-focused initiatives

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life, the first and longest-standing life insurance company in the Philippines, is marking its 130th anniversary with a renewed commitment to empowering Filipinos to achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

To commemorate this milestone, Sun Life is laun ching a series of impactful initiatives that aim to honor and celebrate its enduring bonds with Filipinos.

Illuminating communities with Circle of Light

At the heart of Sun Life’s 130th anniversary is Circle of Light, a program in collaboration with global organization Liter of Light, National Museum of the Philippines, and local pottery studio Odangputik Art Space.

Circle of Light will bring together Sun Life’s Clients, advisors, and employees to build at least 3,500 solar lamps.

The lamps will initially be showcased as an art installation to be displayed at the National Museum. Bringing the program to a global level, Sun Life will also aim for a Guinness World Records™ title, vying to create the largest display of solar powered lamps.

Then, working with the Department of Education, Sun Life will donate the solar lamps to underserved communities living in darkness, providing students with clean energy and enabling them to study at night.

“At Sun Life, we always strive to celebrate our milestones in a meaningful way,” said Benedict Sison, CEO and country head of Sun Life Philippines. “This endeavor not only aligns with our sustainability ambitions, but also symbolizes Sun Life’s unwavering dedication to bringing hope where we can.”

As a life insurance and asset management business, Sun Life is committed to a sustainable future anchored on pillars such as Increasing Financial Security and Fostering Healthier Lives. This is reflected in the company’s other initiatives in line with its 130th anniversary.

Increasing financial security

To continuously promote financial literacy, Sun Life is continuing its Coffee and Play event series in select coffee shops nationwide. By hosting interactive game sessions featuring their original board game, Play for Life: A Game of Choices, Sun Life makes learning about financial concepts fun and accessible.

Meanwhile, Sun Pera-Aralan, a flagship project of Sun Life Financial-Philippines Foundation, Inc. is also set to hit a milestone this year.

Launched in 2018 in collaboration with AHA! Behavioral Design, the project helps public school teachers secure their finances through the Peso Sobre budgeting tool, Basic Money Management Lessons, and Advanced Financial Learning Sessions.

The program is set to reach its target of 130,000 teachers towards the end of 2025.

Fostering healthier lives

Sun Life recently introduced its latest offering, Sun Life OFW Health Protect, a life insurance and health protection plan specifically designed to address the unique health needs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

This aims to ensure that the country’s modern-day heroes would be able to cope financially in case of a medical emergency, keeping them on track towards the ultimate goal of coming home for good.

Also, building onthe success of its Hoops + Health program last year, Sun Life willcontinue promoting active lifestyles by donating basketball equipment and conducting healthand wellness workshops in 130 schools across Manila and its surrounding areas.

“As Sun Life celebrates 130 years of service, we also reaffirm our dedication to our Clients and the communities we serve,” Sison said. “Through all the initiatives we’re launching, Sun Life continues to pave the way for a brighter and more secure future for Filipinos across the country.”

To learn more about Sun Life Philippines’ sustainability ambition, visit https://sunlife.co/sustainabilityph. Stay updated by following Sun Life Philippines (@sunlifeph) on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.