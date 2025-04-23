^

SM Supermalls, DOLE launch nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs

April 23, 2025 | 1:00pm
Job seekers explore career opportunities at the SM Supermalls Job Fair at SM North EDSA.
MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Labor Day, SM Supermalls reaffirms its dedication to supporting Filipino job seekers by providing accessible employment opportunities through strategic partnerships and nationwide job fairs.

As part of this commitment, SM is renewing its collaboration with Jobstreet by SEEK to enhance job matching, ensuring that more Filipinos find meaningful careers.

An applicant gets hired-on-the-spot during the SM Supermalls Job Fair.

Renewing our partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK

Building on past successes, SM will renew its partnership with Jobstreet by SEEK on May 1, reinforcing its commitment to connecting job seekers with top employers.

This continued collaboration enhances digital and on-site recruitment efforts, ensuring a seamless job search experience.

Join the nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs

SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), invite all job seekers to participate in the nationwide Labor Day Job Fairs on May 1. These events will be held across 20 SM malls, providing thousands of employment opportunities:

  • SMX Convention Center Manila
  • SM Center Las Piñas
  • SM City East Ortigas
  • SM City Marikina
  • SM City Sucat
  • SM City Grand Central
  • SM City Baguio
  • SM City Tuguegarao
  • SM City Cabanatuan
  • SM City Olongapo Central
  • SM City Pampanga
  • SM City San Jose Del Monte
  • SM City Taytay
  • SM Center San Pedro
  • SM City Sto. Tomas
  • SM City Roxas
  • SM City Bacolod
  • SM Seaside City Cebu
  • SM CDO Downtown Premier
  • SM City Davao

Hassle-free job hunting with on-site government services

Enthusiastic applicants engage with recruiters at the SM Job Fair.

Job seekers can enjoy a convenient hiring process with the presence of key government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and Pag-IBIG Fund. These agencies will provide assistance with essential employment requirements, making job hunting more efficient and stress-free.

Driving growth, building the nation

More than just hiring events, these Job Fairs contribute to economic recovery and community development. By promoting employment opportunities, SM Supermalls plays a vital role in driving economic growth and supporting businesses. Your next big career move starts here—don’t miss out!

Job hunters line up in full force at the SM Supermalls Job Fair in SM Mall of Asia, eager to land their next career move.

More Job Fair activations in May in SM Supermalls:

  • May 1 – SM Malls (20 malls)
  • May 2 – SM City Valenzuela
  • May 22 – SM City Lucena
  • May 29 – SM City Dasmariñas
  • May 30 – SM City Trece Martires

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

