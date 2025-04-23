P&A Grant Thornton, ranks 1 in Accounting and Advisory category among fresh graduates

Leaders from P&A Grant Thornton with the firm's newly-hired fresh graduates. (Seated from left) Elie Marcelo, Business Process Solutions practice leader, Atty. Olivier Aznar, vice chairman, deputy managing partner, Romualdo Murcia 3rd, chairman and managing partner, Ramil Nanol, Audit & Assurance practice leader, and Mhycke Gallego, Advisory practice leader and Knowledge Management group leader.

MANILA, Philippines — P&A Grant Thornton has once again solidified its reputation as an employer of choice as it earned the Top 1 spot in Accounting and Advisory company and securing the 12th overall ranking in Prosple’s Top 100 Employers for Fresh Graduates in the Philippines.

Determined through student popularity and program quality, Prosple’s ranking reflects the satisfaction of fresh graduates with their chosen workplaces that highlight factors in improving professional development such as career opportunities, mentorship and work culture.

It also considers page views made by students and job applications sent by young professionals which mirror the demand for careers at P&A Grant Thornton.

This shows how the Firm’s continued presence commits in a dynamic and inclusive workplace where young talents can develop both professionally and personally.

“We take immense pride in being recognized by Prosple as the top employer in the Accounting and Advisory category. We believe in equipping fresh graduates with the right tools, experiences, and support to help them build their careers and excel further,” said Atty. Vier Aznar, vice chairman and deputy managing partner at P&A Grant Thornton overseeing the People and Culture Group.

“This achievement reflects our continuing efforts to create an environment where professionals feel valued and included. Also, as I have been mentioning in my talks, in P&A Grant Thornton, you do not work ‘for us’; instead, you work ‘with us’; you grow with us,” he added.

Romualdo Murcia 3rd, chairman and managing partner of P&A Grant Thornton, emphasized the Firm’s commitment to talent development.

“Our vision is to be the leading professional services firm that nurtures and empowers our people to reach their full potential and thrive in their careers. This recognition reaffirms our mission to help fresh graduates by providing them with learning opportunities that will shape them into impactful and transformative leaders in the future,” he said.

With a workplace culture that prioritizes continuous learning, meaningful collaboration and career progression, P&A Grant Thornton remains dedicated in helping businesses and individuals unlock their full potential.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by P&A Grant Thornton. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.