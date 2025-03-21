^

Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

March 21, 2025 | 10:10am
Notice of Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Please be advised that SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. will be holding its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 29, 2025 (Tuesday), 2:30 p.m. at Forbes Ballroom 1 and 2, Conrad Manila, Seaside Blvd. corner Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, and will be livestreamed for stockholders participating remotely. The meeting will also be recorded visually and audibly. For further details on the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, please visit https://www.smprime.com/annual-stockholders-meeting/.

All certificated stockholders are likewise reminded to keep their records with the Company updated by getting in touch with BDO Stock Transfer. You may also visit this link for further details.

 

Editors Note: This announcement for SM Prime is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines. 

 

