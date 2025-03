Ayala Corp. to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 25

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Ayala Corporation will be conducted virtually on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 9 a.m.

