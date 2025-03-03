Strengthening ease of doing business in Malvar: Aboitiz turns over PinasBilis eBoss package

(From left) Anti-Red Tape Authority chief administrative officer for Southern Luzon Dr. Karl Sanmocte, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates head of external affairs Jay Lood, Malvar Municipal Mayor Cristeta Cuevas Reyes and Malvar Municipal Planning and Development head Evangeline Evangelio

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing that efficient government service is essential to nation-building and a thriving business environment, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, has turned over 10 desktop computer units to the local government of Malvar in support of the PinasBilis program.

This initiative is designed to enhance government efficiency by providing quick, responsive and citizen-centric services.

As a leading solutions provider, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is committed to delivering a full suite of ecosystem solutions that enhance ease of doing business for locators, partners and local communities. By integrating infrastructure, technology and sustainability-driven solutions, the company continues to develop end-to-end services that enable businesses to thrive and contribute to economic growth.

“We thank Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and the Aboitiz Foundation for this partnership, and Mayor Reyes for her support in bringing it to fruition. PinasBilis, in line with RA 11032, will enhance public service through digitalization, ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of government services,” said Dr. Karl Sanmocte, chief administrative officer for Southern Luzon of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

LIMA Estate, a 1000-hectare thriving industrial-anchored community in Batangas, serves as a premier destination for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in the Philippines.

By investing in essential technology, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates reinforces its role in empowering local governments to implement the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Act. Through digitalization and process optimization, the company supports streamlining bureaucracy, reducing administrative burdens and strengthening public service delivery—ensuring a seamless business environment for locators and stakeholders.

“The PinasBilis eBoss Package will further enhance operational efficiency in Malvar, improving the delivery of government services and making it easier to do business in our municipality,” shared Malvar Municipal Mayor Cristeta Cuevas Reyes.

For over 30 years, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates has been at the forefront of developing next-generation, smart and sustainable industrial-anchored estates. Beyond infrastructure, its integrated solutions approach positions the Philippines as a premier investment destination in Asia—ensuring businesses and industries have the necessary support to grow, expand and succeed.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Aboitiz is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.