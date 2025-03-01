Philippines to mobilize financing strategies, strengthen international partnership

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) hosted its Trade and Connect event titled, “Navigating the Future: Unlocking Sustainable and Green Investment Opportunities” with support from organizations such as KPMG as its major sponsor and Flat Planet as its venue partner.

The event discussed the Philippines' drive towards the green transition through climate financing and encouraged investments in green energy, sustainable agriculture and waste-to-energy technologies.

Speakers and panelists include the Department of Finance Chief-of-Staff and Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco, Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan and the Philippine National Bank (PNB) Senior Vice President for Structuring and Execution Jean Marie Baruelo.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson and Department of Finance Chief-of-Staff and Undersecretary Maria Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco.

BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson noted in his opening remarks that it supports the Philippines‘ green transition and looks forward to welcoming British companies through its immense expertise in the sector.

He further noted that, “The Philippines’ commitment to renewable energy positions it as a key player in the transition to cleaner power sources while creating a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investors.”

DOF Undersecretary Tiuseco emphasized the importance of sustainable finance, while noting that the Philippines remains committed to its international commitments to further facilitate its energy transition and climate adaptation strategies.

Additionally, Tiuseco ensures that the green transition should remain inclusive by introducing the People’s Survival Fund as a national climate fund for Local Government Units and community organizations, having established a total of 13 adaptation projects and 6 project development grants with a total allocation of P1 billion.

She further added that, “What we can do now is expand the partnerships, and what we're looking at is capacity-building of the local government…and also encouraging the private sector to invest in the Philippines and to tell them that we have a whole set of incentives if you come in and invest in green or sustainable investments.”

Partnership with its foreign partners is also one of the emerging themes on the country’s strategy in its green transition, particularly with the United Kingdom, with Tiuseco noted that it is currently helping the Philippines to finalize its Climate Finance Strategy, showcasing the increasing areas of collaboration between the UK and the Philippines that could contribute to its ever-growing bilateral economic and trade relations, with Nelson also noting the upcoming investment mission in the UK in June 2025, in partnership with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).