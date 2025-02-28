^

Global Dominion recognized as Fastest Growing Business Financing Nonbank in the Philippines

Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 5:30pm
for Global Dominion
Global Dominion chairman Ruben Lugtu II

MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion has once again proven its industry leadership, earning the prestigious Fastest Growing Business Financing Nonbank – Philippines award at the International Finance Awards 2024.

The ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok in Thailand, celebrated companies that have demonstrated excellence in financial services, innovation and customer commitment.

Chairman Ruben Lugtu II personally received the award, a testament to Global Dominion’s remarkable impact on the Philippine financial sector.

The company has been instrumental in providing accessible, flexible and innovative business financing solutions to entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

Expressing his gratitude, Lugtu commended the team’s dedication: “Congratulations to all of you—the team who made this possible. Cheers to our success! Thank you!”

The International Finance Awards 2024 recognizes outstanding companies worldwide that set industry benchmarks in financial services, customer-centric solutions and groundbreaking innovation.

Global Dominion’s impressive growth in the non-bank financing sector has helped shape the entrepreneurial landscape in the Philippines, supporting businesses in securing the capital they need to thrive and expand.

Global Dominion is transforming the future of Filipino entrepreneurs by breaking financial barriers and empowering thousands of SMEs. With accessible and innovative financial solutions, the company has helped businesses achieve independence, boost productivity and fuel economic growth.

This award is not just a recognition—it’s a testament to Global Dominion’s mission to make financial support more inclusive for every aspiring business owner.

More than a milestone, this achievement reinforces the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainable growth. Global Dominion is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions tailored to the ever-changing needs of businesses, ensuring that entrepreneurs have the resources to build, expand and thrive with confidence.

This recognition is both a celebration of success and a driving force to push boundaries in the non-bank financing industry. As Global Dominion continues to grow, it remains committed to setting new standards, leading the sector and creating meaningful opportunities for businesses across the country.

At its core, Global Dominion believes financial success isn’t just about numbers—it’s about empowering dreams, unlocking potential, and making a lasting impact on the lives of Filipino entrepreneurs.

The journey doesn’t stop here. With an unwavering vision and a customer-first approach, Global Dominion is shaping a brighter, more financially inclusive future for all.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

GLOBAL DOMINION
