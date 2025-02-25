Social media and other digital innovations drive growth for these local microentrepreneurs

(From left) Microentrepreneurs Gregoria Bernabe, Ligaya Arculo, Jaydee Abraham and Junbert Bentulan are among those recognized in the 3rd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards.

Awards program recognizes their achievements in digital transformation

MANILA, Philippines — All over the Philippines, microentrepreneurs are finding ways to adapt and innovate, rising above challenges with their grit, creativity and the willingness to accept digitalization as part of their growth.

Jaydee Abraham, Ligaya Arculo, Junbert Bentulan and Gregoria Bernabe are microentrepreneurs who have shown that with the right mindset and the support of their respective microfinance institutions, success in business is indeed possible.

Driving digital transformation

Digitalization in the business sector remains a major strategy for growth and financial inclusion in the Philippines. In line with this, the Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA), now in its third year, recognizes the achievements in digital transformation of the country’s most outstanding microfinance institutions (MFIs) and microentrepreneurs.

The financial inclusion awards program is made possible by Citi Foundation, in partnership with the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) and supported by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The DFIA program leverages the success of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) program, which has recognized over 150 microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions across the country for 18 years. Both CMA and the DFIA are changing lives by promoting financial inclusion in support of the government’s digitalization initiatives.

These outstanding microentrepreneurs and MFIs have successfully used digital solutions to perform a wide variety of financial transactions, from payments to savings to disbursements and investments. The DFIA aims to inspire other microentrepreneurs and MFIs to embark on their own digital journey that will ultimately lead to business growth and livelihood opportunities for many Filipinos.

Small ventures, big wins

Jaydee Abraham of Paniqui, Tarlac, started Alfa Sports City with a secondhand printer and computer in a corner of their home. During the pandemic’s lockdown, Jaydee shifted from producing sportswear to manufacturing personal protective equipment and face masks.

By using platforms like Shopee and Lazada for selling, Facebook for marketing, and GCash and online banking for payments, his business adapted and thrived. Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc., helped him through loans and financing. “Embracing change and technology is important. You have to be brave enough to take the first step,” Jaydee shares.

Jaydee found a way to adapt to the market’s demands and leveraged Facebook to introduce his products to a wider market.

It was also through Facebook that Ligaya Arculo is now able to reach markets as far as Palawan, Cebu, Siquijor, and even Japan. This, as she manufactures elegant creations using pandan leaves in her hometown Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

By using Facebook to showcase her products and with the assistance of Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), Ligaya’s income grew three to five times, proving the power of digital solutions in expanding opportunities. “A true entrepreneur never gives up and always rises to every challenge,” she says.

Through Facebook posts, Ligaya showcases her native bags made from pandan leaves, capturing audiences from other provinces in Visayas to Metro Manila and Japan.

Meanwhile, in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Junbert Bentulan started Junbert’s Wedding Boutique and Events in a modest 15-square-meter space at home. With Facebook as the primary tool, Junbert promotes new gown designs and bridal packages. Digital payments through GCash and online banking have simplified transactions, saving time and costs.

Loans from CARD SME Bank Inc., also go a long way, while the MFI’s konek2CARD product helps Junbert monitor savings. Reflecting on this journey, Junbert shares, “Learning new skills such as using social media can level up your business, even if it’s difficult at first.”

Saving time and expenses is one of the benefits that Junbert now enjoys because of digital solutions. He can respond to customer inquiries through Facebook Messenger and accept payments online.

In Liloan, Cebu, Gregoria Bernabe shows that resilience and passion are crucial in weathering the ups and downs of business. Aside from her loans from CARD Inc. that help scale up her business, Shopee and Lazada have been instrumental in helping her reach more clients for her business, FLJ Furniture.

For Gregoria, success is not just about profits but also about fostering a family-like connection with her staff. “When business is down, you must be willing to stand up and keep going,” she encourages.

Today, FLJ Furniture reaches a wider market on Shopee and Lazada, while also offering convenience to customers through cashless transactions.

Empowering microentrepreneurs

Together with 12 other microentrepreneur awardees, Jaydee, Ligaya, Junbert and Gregoria each received P100,000 as cash prize, along with laptops to help grow and enhance their businesses.

The following MFIs were also recognized as digital champions: Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc. (ASKI), Community Economic Ventures Inc. (CEVI), RAFI Micro-Finance Inc. and Tulay sa Pag-unlad, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO). Special citations on digitalization were given to BanKo and the National Confederation of Cooperatives (NATCCO).

The awardees were chosen by a National Selection Committee co-chaired by Eli Remolona Jr., governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Paul Favila, chief executive officer and banking head of Citi Philippines.

In his speech during the DFIA awarding ceremony, Favila said, “It is crucial that we continue to invest in digital literacy, technological infrastructure, and inclusive policies that ensure no one is left behind in this digital transformation. As we move forward, we must prioritize sustainability, equity, and innovation to ensure that the benefits of digitalization reach all corners of society.”

The committee members are: Jose Ma. Concepcion III, president and chief executive officer of RFM Corporation; Sandy Prieto Romualdez, chief executive officer of Inquirer Group of Companies; Ramon Lopez, independent director of SM Investments Corporation and former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Salve Duplito, financial trainer and adviser; Lisette Cipriano, senior digital technology specialist of Asian Development Bank; Lowell Campbell, global digital finance and contextual innovation specialist; Atty. Rachel Gumtang Remalente, director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, Securities and Exchange Commission; and Sharon Almanza, treasurer of the Philippines, Bureau of Treasury.

