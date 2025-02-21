MOLMEC, MAAP partner to establish dynamic positioning training in Philippines

Leaders from MOL Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd. (MOLMEC) President Kazuhiko Kikuchi, Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) President VADM Eduardo Ma. Santos, AFP (RET), Magsaysay Learning Resources Inc. (MLRI) President Dr. Alex Enriquez, and MAAP MIITD Director Engr. Gerardo Ramon Galang signed the MOU last February 19 to establish a DP Training Program in the Philippines.

Bataan, Philippines — In a significant move toward bolstering the competitiveness of Filipino seafarers in offshore operations, MOL Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd. (MOLMEC) and the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a Dynamic Positioning (DP) training program in the Philippines last February 19 at MAAP-IMMAJ campus.

This partnership addresses the demand for DP-certified professionals in the oil and gas, subsea and offshore wind industries by making Nautical Institute-accredited (NI-accredited) and specialized DP training more accessible for Filipino seafarers. Under the MOU, MOLMEC will provide its technical expertise in DP training, while MAAP will leverage its advanced DP simulators and training infrastructure.

MAAP’s full-mission, class A KSIM Navigation DP bridge simulator with 360° view on Electro-pneumatic controlled motion platform.

For the past decades, the Philippines has been a major supplier of seafarers to the global maritime fleet, but there is the reality of limited access to DP training programs. While NI-accredited DP training courses are available in the country, seafarers find the financial aspect associated with it as a challenge. The partnership between MOLMEC and MAAP differentiates itself by emphasizing the value proposition of delivering world-class, industry-leading, and value-driven DP training.

Moreover, this initiative aligns with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ (MOL) broader commitment to offshore wind energy development. There is a projected growth on the demand for DP operators with the increase in offshore wind activities in the Philippines and across Asia. Equipping Filipino seafarers with DP certification will contribute to workforce upskilling for the expanding offshore renewable sector.

The MOU signing ceremony was officially closed with a group photo of MOLMEC, MAAP, and MLRI representatives.

This partnership is pivotal in defining the future of Filipino seafarers in offshore operations. By expanding access to DP training, MOLMEC and MAAP ensure that the Philippines remains indispensable to the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

