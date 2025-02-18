British Chamber urges distribution of MAV quota to importers

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) along with importers and other trader groups, calls for the distribution of minimum access volume (MAV) quota to avoid trade disruptions affecting the country’s supply and food inflation.

BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson commended the developments under President Marcos administration, particularly, the extension of lowered tariff rates for pork and other agricultural commodities until 2028 under Executive Order No. 62.

On the other hand, Nelson echoed the concern that the Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA) has relayed to its letter to the Department of Agriculture, citing that the delay on MAV distribution has also happened the previous year.

Despite headline inflation steadying at 2.9% in January 2025, food inflation rose to 4.0% from 3.5% in December 2024, citing faster annual increases in the indices of meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals as one of the key drivers.

Nelson further noted that, “We do not want to see disruptions in supply. This is a business which has benefited both the UK and the Philippines. and is certainly assisting in lower prices. The fight on inflation is fundamentally about food, rice, and also, meat plays a big factor. We would urge the MAV to be issued as before to all the trade and importers. And we can see a good supply of high quality British pork, beef, and also now poultry, to the market.”

The Philippines remains to be the 2nd largest UK pork export market in Asia next to China, citing over a value of £30 million of pork imports and over £2 million of beef imports in January-November 2024, according to the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Nelson further noted the significant work with the UK AHDB in promoting safe and quality British meat to the Philippine market. In 2024, it held three trade missions through market briefings and market visits, serving as a testament to the potential of the growing meat trade relations between the UK and the Philippines.

Moreover, the Philippines continues to position itself as one of the biggest meat importer, ranking 14th in 2023, primarily with its largest meat trading partners such as Brazil, to which the Philippines was cited to be the “fastest growing markets for pork in Asia.” Other large trading partners include Canada, Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

Domestic challenges continue to face the Philippine agricultural industry, noting the multiple weather disturbances and the African Swine Fever which has remained active in 9 regions, 15 provinces, 40 municipalities and 130 barangays, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry as of 31 January 2025.

The British Chamber reasserts the country’s commitment to the World Trade Organization, ensuring market access to trading partners subject to volume quotas under MAV to further assist on supply and inflation.