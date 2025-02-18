Landco Lifestyle Ventures takes over management of Camp John Hay, The Manor

MANILA, Philippines — Landco Pacific Corporation, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investment Corporation with chairman Manuel Pangilinan, assigns Landco Lifestyle Ventures (LLV) as interim management of The Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay (CJH), including the CAP - John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City.

LLV undertakes this to assist the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) in transitioning the properties to a new private partner once they are ready to be awarded for long-term lease and management arrangements.

LLV is the rebranded hospitality management arm of the highly sought-after leisure facilities and unique accommodations of Landcos master planned Resorts Estates 15-hectare Casobe (Calatagan South Beach) and 23-hectare Club Laiya in Batangas. The iconic beachfront condotels The Spinnaker and The Nautilus, respectively, rising in these resort estates will also be managed by LLV for unit owners signing up in the rental pool.

With LLV’s distinctive hospitality and leisure offerings, Landco Pacific, renowned for pioneering premium landscapes for more than three decades, strengthens its commitment to deliver outstanding new lifestyle products and experiences that revolutionize resort living.

Hospitality expertise and remarkable leadership

“It’s a thrill to lead the exceptional team of Landco Lifestyle Ventures. The heart for hospitality will continue to be at the core of each of the tourist destination where we operate from Baguio to Batangas. Our commitment to genuine service will be the ideal match to the unique spirit, culture and attractions that each location offers. We look forward to growing the excellent experiences for Landco Pacific investors and unit owners, and guests, through giving them access to distinctive and diverse leisure amenities and accommodations in key tourist spots in the country,” stated Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, head for hospitality and Lifestyle Ventures of LLV, previously serving as Landco Pacific’s senior consultant for hospitality and tourism.

Gregorio has an extensive leadership in hospitality, tourism and sports for decades. As head of LLV, he expands his role as the lead for operations of CJH legacy hotels, and continues to helm the management of the rebranded Millennial Resorts Corporation and the condotels in the Landco Resort Estates.

His ability to thrive in varied environments: from management of luxury and premium hotels and tourist attractions to overseeing of Philippine sports in the local and international arena, showcases his adaptability and flexibility as a leader and promise to infuse a fresh perspective into the vibrant leisure and tourism destinations of the country.

His appointment comes at a significant time as LLV continues to set the standard for exceptional guest experiences in key destinations in the country. Known for his dynamic leadership style and deep understanding of hospitality, Gregorio is well-positioned to lead LLV into a new chapter for Landco Pacific.

Gregorio started out in the tourism sector, having been the youngest general manager of the Manila Hotel and was president of the Waterfront Hotels and Resorts and was recognized as one of the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardee for tourism in 2003. He is a graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in Tourism, where he graduated cum laude.

Gregorio also has long been involved in Philippine sports, having previously headed the sports marketing arm of Smart Communications Inc.; and served as chairman of the PBA during its 40th season, head of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), president of the Philippine Rowing Association, and played a key role in 2024 Paris Olympic Games as one of the heads of the Philippine delegation that has successfully produced two outstanding Olympians.

5-star hotel, distinctive accommodations, trade and cultural center in Baguio

For a relaxing family adventure, a romantic retreat, a perfect spot for digital nomads to work in the clouds or for special events and conferences, the five-star hotel, lodge and trade and cultural center in Camp John Hay, managed by LLV, are exceptional choices in the country’s summer capital.

Once a rest and recreation facility for American soldiers, Camp John Hay’s expansive complex has evolved into one of Pine City’s top attractions, offering a perfect mix of nature, adventure, and relaxation.

Thrill-seekers can head to the Treetop Adventure activity center, where they’ll find exciting rides like the Superman zipline, Tree Drop, and Canopy Ride. If guests prefer a more leisurely pace, they can explore the Butterfly Sanctuary or stroll the scenic hiking spot called Yellow Trail.

The camp also features a world-class Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and offers plenty of dining, shopping, and accommodation options.

5-star hotel

Offering a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern luxury, guests at the five star hotel and lodge in Camp John Hay can bask in the cool mountain breeze, the crisp scent of pine trees, and a serene atmosphere that sets the stage for an unforgettable stay.

Perched 5,000 feet above sea level, with a pleasant year-round temperature of 19°C, The hotel combines the natural beauty of the surroundings with sophisticated comfort and warm hospitality. This luxury resort boasts stunning mountain views, exquisite cuisine, a stylish bar, and rejuvenating spa treatments.

Guests can unwind in five-star hotel’s well-appointed rooms with private balconies or terraces, enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, and pamper themselves with luxurious toiletries. With hiking trails nearby, gourmet dining, and sightseeing tours available, the hotel is the perfect escape for guests seeking rejuvenation, and a truly unique Baguio experience.

The five-star hotel features 163 well-appointed rooms, including 47 elegant suites and feel the luxurious warmth and comfort each one exudes. From a Superior Room, Deluxe Room, One-Bedroom Suite or Two-Bedroom Suite, each one is well-equipped with amenities epitomizing the best in accommodations and either a refreshing forest or garden view.

Lodge

Wondrous beauty of nature also awaits at the lodge. This accommodation prides itself for its unique architecture, classic interior, and outstanding service, making it an absolute standout at Camp John Hay.

Trade and cultural center

Built inside the lush greens of Camp John Hay, the Trade and Cultural Center is surrounded by stately pine trees, creating a verdant and soothing environment perfect for stress-free and enjoyable events and conventions.

An extensive and versatile venue that accommodates diverse all types of meetings—from compact business gatherings to conventions up to 2,300 attendees—it is an ideal venue for meetings, conventions, seminars, theater shows and social gatherings like weddings and reunions. The Convention Center boasts of a 405-sqm stage that are perfect for productions of special events.

For al-fresco banquets, the Apayao Hall extension offers an additional 1,500 sqm of covered space. It is also suitable for exhibits and trade fairs.

For reservations at Camp John Hay Hotels, please call: for the five-star hotel (74) 424 0931, lodge (74) 422 2075 to 75, John Hay Convention Center (74) 422 2075 to 76 local 601. For info about Landco Pacific Corporation and Landco Lifestyle Ventures, visit their website or Facebook page.

