Skyro expands partnership with top Davao retailer EMCOR to offer online product loans

EMCOR Vice Chairman Jorge Vicente Del Rosario, president and COO Nelson Aparejo together with Skyro Head of POS business Lowen Medina and Head of Sales Operations Janju Pelegrino

MANILA, Philippines — Skyro, a fast-growing financial technology company in the country, has expanded its partnership with EMCOR, a top retail company based in Davao City known for home appliances, motorcycles, furniture, computers and IT products, and tri-wheelers and e-bikes.

This extended collaboration now brings Skyro’s online product loan service to EMCOR’s online shoppers, allowing customers from Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao to enjoy flexible and affordable installment plans for the latest appliances, laptops, smartphones and even their dream furniture or e-bikes—all from the comfort of their homes.

By extending this partnership, Skyro and EMCOR are making it even easier for customers in these regions to access financing options, with flexible payment terms that make purchasing more affordable and accessible—even in online shopping.

To avail of the Skyro installment plan, customers simply need to visit EMCOR’s website (www.emcor.com.ph), select the Skyro installment option at checkout, and complete the digital application by providing their information and one valid ID, then settling the down payment via the Skyro app. The application process is simple and fast, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

“Skyro offers one of the best product loans in the country. We hope through this, we are helping our partner merchants future-proof their business by offering winning installment terms to their customers,” shared Janju Pelegrino, Skyro head of sales operations.

Likewise, Nelson Aparejo, EMCOR president and COO, expressed their support. “Skyro is a growing partner, and we are confident that this collaboration will continue to fuel the growth of both EMCOR and Skyro.”

Present during the momentous contract signing at the EMCOR headquarters were EMCOR vice chairman Jorge Vicente Del Rosario, Nelson Aparejo and senior vice president of store operations Alconrey Questo, together with Skyro head of POS business Lowen Medina, head of sales operations Janju Pelegrino, and head of key accounts Yernar Ashimov.

Also in attendance were the EMCOR team including CFO Jocelyn Monungolh, vice president – finance Donnabel Millana, executive vice president – administration Guilbert Olbez, senior vice president – finance sales operations Jerry Gandeza, vice president – product management development Fe Apolinario, territorial head assistant vice president – Mindanao 1 Elemelic Yanez, product manager – financing John Paul Quintio, store operations admin manager Marlon Agot, e-commerce manager Darl Brean Abrea, and marketing manager Seth Archieval Santiago.

“This partnership wouldn’t be possible without their dedication and support. Together, we’re making great strides in delivering financial accessibility to Filipinos,” said Lowen Medina, Skyro head of POS business.

In response, EMCOR vice chairman Jorge Vicente Del Rosario said, “We appreciate our partnership with Skyro and we hope that we have a long, fruitful partnership throughout the years.”

Introduced in the country in August 2022, Skyro has quickly earned a reputation for its innovative digital financial services. It is now present in over 4,500 partner merchant stores nationwide with more than 320,000 active product loan customers.

Download the app for free on Apple Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users.

To know more about Skyro, visit https://www.skyro.ph/ and follow its social media accounts, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/skyro.philippines/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/skyro.ph/) and Tiktok (https://www.tiktok.com/discover/skyro).

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Skyro. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.