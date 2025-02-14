American companies like Tesla, JPMorgan expand in Uptown BGC

Uptown Bonifacio is emerging as one of BGC’s most dynamic districts, offering world-class office spaces, upscale residences and premier lifestyle destinations like Uptown Mall and Uptown Parade.

MANILA, Philippines — Uptown Bonifacio, Megaworld’s 15.4-hectare flagship township in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), has quickly become a prime destination for global companies seeking to establish their presence in the Philippines.

As one of the most vibrant business hubs in Manila’s premier business district, Uptown Bonifacio has attracted a wave of pioneering international brands, many of which are making their debut in the country.

Led by major US corporations and renowned global retailers, these companies are not only transforming the streetscape but are also reshaping the local business environment. Their arrival brings innovation, elevated experiences and new opportunities, further cementing Uptown Bonifacio’s role in driving economic growth and connecting the Philippines to the global market.

The premier business address for US companies

The first Tesla Experience Center in the Philippines is located along 36th Street, directly facing Uptown Mall and Alliance Global Tower.

Uptown Bonifacio has firmly established itself as a preferred destination for the US-based multinational companies, attracting some of the world’s most renowned brands.

Global banking giant JPMorgan Chase has chosen the township as the exclusive location for its Philippine operations, setting up its Philippine Global Service Center in the 25-story JPMorgan Chase Center. More recently, the company expanded into its second office tower, the 23-story International Finance Center, now renamed JPMorgan Chase Center. This expansion is in line with its plan to double its workforce from 10,000 to 20,000.

The township has also evolved into a center of technology and innovation. Big players in the worldwide IT industry have headquarters in Uptown Bonifacio. The group includes housing tech giant Google and social media platform X.

More recently, American innovation and automotive leader Tesla moved in, as well. Leading the official inauguration of their headquarters was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The building houses Tesla’s first Tesla Experience Center in the Philippines, along with the country’s first Tesla Superchargers.

Bridging the employment gap, Uptown Bonifacio has also emerged as a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO). Leading consulting firm and solutions provider Accenture, alongside American financial services company Northern Trust have established their offshore operations in the township. Joining them in adopting Uptown Bonifacio as their base of operations locally are Carelon, a prominent health solutions company, and WeWork, the co-working spaces pioneer.

With its rapid transformation into a thriving center for global business, innovation and industry-leading corporations, Uptown Bonifacio continues to set the standard for working in a world-class business environment. As it attracts more global talent and investment, the township is poised to remain a central pillar of economic growth and a symbol of progress in the heart of BGC.

Bringing ‘First in the Philippines’ retail experiences

‘First in the Philippines’ brands like Morton’s The Steakhouse have elevated the dining and retail landscape on this side of BGC.

It’s not all work in this dynamic township. Uptown Bonifacio has also become a vibrant retail and leisure destination, elevating the lifestyle experiences of Filipinos by introducing a range of 'First in the Philippines' dining, retail and entertainment brands.

A standout is the recent opening of Morton’s The Steakhouse, which offers an upscale dining experience, setting a new benchmark for fine dining in the country. Alongside it, popular global chains such as Denny’s and Randy’s Donuts have opened their doors, introducing unique culinary offerings to the township.

Additionally, the arrival of MUJI, with its largest store in BGC, further enhances Uptown Bonifacio’s retail appeal, bringing the iconic Japanese brand’s minimalist design and lifestyle products to the Philippines. The introduction of the Uptown Tempur Cinema, the first premium bed cinema in the country, takes leisure to the next level, offering a one-of-a-kind movie experience that redefines comfort.

Uptown Bonifacio also welcomed MC Home Depot, finding its new home in BGC. The home improvement giant offers a wide range of products, providing a one-stop shop for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners looking to elevate their spaces with quality materials and tools.

This influx of world-class dining, retail and lifestyle experiences is reshaping how Filipinos shop, dine and unwind, while significantly transforming the streetscape of BGC. By introducing these innovative brands to the country, Uptown Bonifacio is firmly establishing itself as a premier lifestyle hub in Metro Manila.

A commitment to sustainability

Global banking giant JPMorgan Chase operates exclusively in Uptown Bonifacio, where it occupies two office towers: the JPMorgan Chase Tower (foreground) and the newly launched JPMorgan Chase Center.

Uptown Bonifacio is not only a leader in delivering luxurious lifestyle experiences; it is also a passionate advocate for sustainability. In fact, the township’s dedication to sustainability is a defining feature of its identity.

Its portfolio of seven LEED-certified buildings showcases Megaworld’s commitment to environmentally responsible development. These include JPMorganChase Tower (GOLD), JPMorganChase Center (GOLD), Uptown Eastgate (GOLD), Alliance Global Tower (SILVER) and Uptown Place Towers 1-3 (SILVER).

These structures incorporate energy-efficient technologies and environmentally responsible designs. Those factors alone reinforce Uptown Bonifacio’s reputation as a premier business address that aligns with the principles of sustainable urban development.

Helping shape the future of BGC

Uptown Bonifacio is a driving force in shaping the future of Bonifacio Global City. By offering world-class workspaces, a dynamic environment and diverse opportunities, it elevates the experiences of both residents and workers. The township plays a pivotal role in leading economic growth, providing a hub where global businesses thrive and innovation flourishes. As Uptown Bonifacio continues to evolve, it not only transforms the streetscape but also sets the stage for a more prosperous, connected and sustainable future in Metro Manila.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Megaworld is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.