Women microentrepreneurs are reaching customers online to scale up their businesses

(From left) Microentrepreneurs Helen Cedullo, Shanie Lou Depalubos, Hayreen Fe Ecura and Maria Lourdes Endriga are honored at the third Digital Financial Inclusion Awards for their achievements in embracing digital transformation.

To thrive, these award-winning microentrepreneurs embrace digitalization

MANILA, Philippines — How are women entrepreneurs expanding their reach without a big marketing budget or brick-and-mortar stores in multiple locations? In different provinces across the Philippines, women like Helen Cedullo, Shanie Lou Depalubos, Hayreen Fe Ecura and Maria Lourdes Endriga are turning to digital solutions in order to adapt to an ever-changing world. With the support of microfinance institutions, they are reaching new markets and driving growth for their businesses.

Empowering businesses through digitalization

Digitalization is a key driver of growth and financial inclusion in the Philippines, especially in the business sector. Now on its third year, the Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA) celebrates the achievements of the country's top microfinance institutions (MFIs) and microentrepreneurs in embracing digital transformation.

It highlights the innovative ways in which digital tools are empowering businesses and expanding opportunities for all. The financial inclusion awards program is made possible by Citi Foundation, in partnership with the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) and supported by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The DFIA program leverages the success of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) program, which has recognized over 150 microentrepreneurs and microfinance institutions across the country for 18 years.

Both CMA and the DFIA are changing lives by promoting financial inclusion in support of the government’s digitalization initiatives.

These outstanding microentrepreneurs and MFIs have successfully used digital solutions to perform a wide variety of financial transactions, from payments to savings to disbursements and investments.

The DFIA aims to inspire other microentrepreneurs and MFIs to embark on their own digital journey that will ultimately lead to business growth and livelihood opportunities for many Filipinos.

Expanding customer base

In Iligan City, although Helen Cedullo had a great product—Sukang Cardo Pinahalang, a signature blend of coco nectar and chili—she knew that it wouldn’t be enough. By leveraging Facebook for marketing and digital payments like GCash and Palawan Express, she expanded her reach beyond her local community.

Through social media, Helen interacted with her customers, answered queries and fulfilled orders. As a member of Serviamus Foundation Inc., she had the financing support she needed. “These digital solutions helped us get more orders and increase our sales,” says Helen.

Launching her business during challenging times, Helen quickly realized the value of promoting her Sukang Cardo Pinahalang online.

Shanie Lou Depalubos of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental made Facebook her virtual storefront for Shane's Cakes and Sweet Treats. Her beautifully decorated cakes and desserts captivated her followers, encouraging more orders.

Digital payments through GCash and bank transfers made transactions seamless, allowing even overseas clients to place their orders. Thanks to Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), she did not have to worry about financing.

Shanie Lou shares, “This business is my bread and butter, so I will do everything I can to sustain it.”

Shanie Lou’s clients abroad, who order cakes for their families here, pay using GCash and online bank transfer, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

For Hayreen Fe Ecura of San Luis, Aurora, it was important to build a loyal customer base for her food manufacturing and catering business. Shopee, Facebook Business Suite, and Instagram are platforms that, to this day, prove useful.

She consistently engages followers by posting ongoing promotions and community projects on Facebook. By offering GCash and online bank transfers as payment methods, plus the option to avail of local delivery services, Hayreen Fe makes ordering more convenient to customers.

She also credits Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc., for providing financial services. “Our income increased and our products and services became more accessible to our customers,” adds Hayreen Fe.

Hayreen Fe’s business, Ecura’s Delicacies, experienced a significant increase in sales after posting her products on Shopee, Facebook Business Suite and Instagram.

Maria Lourdes Endriga of Bayambang, Pangasinan, owner of Victori Arts & Crafts, used TikTok and Facebook to showcase her acacia wood products to both local and international markets. Financing provided by CARD SME Bank, Inc. supported her production.

Viber helped her stay in touch with overseas buyers, while GCash and courier services like Lalamove and DHL made transactions smoother than ever, allowing her to scale up her business.

“I no longer have to travel abroad to show my products to clients, and this has cut our marketing expenses and increased our income,” says Maria Lourdes.

By sharing detailed descriptions and photos of her acacia wood products on Facebook, Maria Lourdes attracts customers both locally and internationally.

Recognizing digital champions

Together with 12 other microentrepreneur awardees, Helen, Shanie Lou, Hayreen Fe and Maria Lourdes each received P100,000 as cash prize, along with laptops to help grow and enhance their businesses.

The following MFIs were also recognized as digital champions: Alalay sa Kaunlaran Microfinance Social Development Inc. (ASKI), Community Economic Ventures Inc. (CEVI), RAFI Micro-Finance Inc. and Tulay sa Pag-unlad Inc. (A Microfinance NGO).

Special citations on digitalization were given to BanKo and the National Confederation of Cooperatives (NATCCO).

The awardees were chosen by a National Selection Committee co-chaired by Eli Remolona Jr., governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Paul Favila, chief executive officer and Banking Head of Citi Philippines.

In his speech during the DFIA awarding ceremony, Favila expressed admiration for the awardees, saying, “You are not just receiving recognition, you are also paving the way for others to follow in your footsteps. You are leaders in the digital revolution that will continue to shape the future of microenterprises and financial inclusion for years to come.”

The committee members are: Jose Ma. Concepcion III, president and CEO of RFM Corporation; Sandy Prieto Romualdez, CEO of Inquirer Group of Companies; Ramon Lopez, independent director of SM Investments Corporation and former secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Salve Duplito, financial trainer and adviser; Lisette Cipriano, senior digital technology specialist of Asian Development Bank; Lowell Campbell, global digital finance and contextual innovation specialist; lawyer Rachel Gumtang Remalente, director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, Securities and Exchange Commission; and Sharon Almanza, treasurer of the Philippines, Bureau of Treasury.

