Manila Doctors Hospital heightens facility upgrades, launches phase 2 of new operating room complex

MANILA, Philippines — Premier private hospital Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) opened the Phase 2 of the newly renovated and expanded Operating Room Complex (ORC) last February 7, which is slated to be operational within the month.

The new area covers 879 square meters showcasing nine renovated rooms, bringing the total number of operating theaters to 14 from the previous 10.

It is also composed of 15-bed recovery room, two isolation rooms, and more conducive spaces for doctors, nurses, staff, patients and their families.

In July 2024, MDH opened the Phase 1 of the new ORC. It had a total of five theaters with two Ophthalmology rooms, one ENT-ORL theater, and two minor rooms. With a total floor area of 870sqm for the Phase 1, the construction and expansion of this facility pave the way for a more modern and equipped ORC structure, ready to accommodate increasing demand of surgical procedures.

With the opening of the Phase 2, the Operating Room Complex has now a total floor area of 1,749sqm. Renovation and expansion of the ORC Phase 1 started in February 2024 until July 2024, while the Phase 2’s renovation was completed in five months, starting August 2024.

MDH President Arlene Ledesma mentions that these improvements are part of the hospital’s plans to upscale and future-proof its facilities.

“The benefits of this renovation spread to all those involved in surgical procedures and medical care, which means that we can now elevate the level of care given to our patients and allow them to have a better healing journey,” she shared.

