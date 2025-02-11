British Chamber, Asian Consulting Group push business ease, tax education

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) has officially marked its partnership with one of its Corporate Members, Asian Consulting Group (ACG) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Jan. 10, 2025.

This partnership will further assist on the on-going initiatives of the British Chamber in promoting the Philippines as an investment destination in the region.

Present during the signing are representatives including BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, ACG Founder and Chief Executive Officer Raymond Abrea and President and Chief Operating Officer Hazel Joy Mendoza.

As the Chamber’s consultant tax partner, this partnership aims to provide more information to businesses that are interested in doing business in the Philippines and educate companies on new regulations, tax incentives, and other policy developments.

Nelson stated that, “This partnership with ACG is a remarkable step on further encouraging British companies to do business in the Philippines. We have been consistently advocating for it through our ease of doing business initiatives. And now that we are one of ACG’s tax consultant partners, we, at the British Chamber, will not only represent the growing British businesses in the Philippines but also guide them through tax education that ensures transparency, efficiency, and growth.”

In 2024, the Chamber supported the passage of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act and the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act and consistently emphasized that, tax reforms along with other legislation, can help attract foreign businesses in the country.

Additionally, the British Chamber will launch its event titled, “Charting the Path to Growth: Accelerating Ease of Doing Business in the Philippines” to be held on 20th February 2025 in Makati City. Invited government representatives include Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Secretary Hon. Ernesto Perez, Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) - Executive Director, Investment Assistance Center Atty. Bobby G. Fondevilla, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority Deputy Director General for Finance and Admin Hon. Maria Veronica F. Magsino. This event will present current initiatives to simplify regulations, major reforms, and tax incentives, aiming to establish the Philippines as a leading investment hub in the region.