Singlife Philippines and Maya join forces to help Filipinos seamlessly achieve their financial goals

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines, a leading digital insurer in the country, has partnered with top digital bank app Maya, to bring the former’s life insurance and investment offerings to the latter’s newest insurance feature.

This collaboration empowers Filipinos to seamlessly access insurance products and take control of their financial future—all within the Maya app. With Singlife’s insurance and investment products now integrated, Maya users can enjoy an all-digital, self-service experience through Maya Insurance.

“Singlife Philippines and Maya are aligned in our all-digital approach to solving pain points for today’s generation of Filipino money makers. We are grateful for this partnership, which empowers consumers with control and access to affordable and convenient insurance and investment solutions, advancing our mission to bring a better way to financial independence to more Filipinos,” said Lester Cruz, chief executive officer of Singlife Philippines.

“With Maya Insurance, we’re offering Filipinos an effortless way to protect what matters most, all within the app. Maya has simplified digital banking and payments, and we are pleased to extend this convenience to self-service insurance,” added Khurram Malik, chief operating officer of Maya Philippines.

Photo Release (From left) Singlife Philippines Growth Lead Nick Marohombsar, Singlife Philippines Head of Branding & Communications Salie Acupan, Singlife Philippines Chief Executive Officer Lester Cruz, Maya Philippines Chief Operating Officer Khurram Malik, Maya Philippines Head of Consumer Business Mariam Randhawa, and Maya Philippines Chief Product Officer Mitch Padua

Maya customers can now purchase Singlife’s Cash for Goals plan, recognized as the top variable-unit linked (VUL) insurance by Moneymax. With investments beginning at just P2,500 and zero entry fees, Cash for Goals offers Maya users a convenient path to investing in professionally managed, diversified funds with strong growth potential.

In addition to Cash for Goals, Maya customers will also have access to other Singlife products, such as Cash for Medical Costs, Cash for Income Loss (Accidents), and the 3-in-1 Protection Plan.

These offerings are designed to address a range of financial needs, providing comprehensive solutions for health, income security, and long-term protection at an affordable price.

This launch is timely, as many Filipinos navigate the challenges of freelance work and entrepreneurship. Over 1.5 million Filipinos participate in the gig economy, often without access to employer-provided health insurance and benefits.

Similarly, micro, small and medium enterprises, which account for 99.59% of businesses and employ 65.1% of the workforce, are in need of better financial protection for their businesses, families and employees.

This initiative also caters to middle-income Filipinos striving to safeguard their earnings for major life milestones—whether funding education, launching a business, purchasing a first vehicle, planning a dream vacation, or saving for retirement.

These goal-oriented individuals seek ways to make their money work harder while ensuring their investments are protected.

To access these products, simply open the Maya app and tap More on the homepage. In the ‘Grow my money’ section, select Insurance, then click Singlife.

Explore the products and their benefits, get a free quote, customize the plans and complete payment in just a few minutes.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



