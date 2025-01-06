^

Palawan Group of Companies, Oona Philippines join forces to offer affordable CTPL insurance

January 6, 2025 | 11:00am
for Palawan Group
(From Left) Oona chief marketing officer and head of partnerships Ashish Arora and founder and group CEO Abhishek Bhatia with Palawan Group of Companies director of cash management solutions Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado and group marketing head Bernard Kaibigan.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Palawan Group of Companies offers Palawan ProtekTODO, a microinsurance product that provides flexible, budget-friendly coverage for individuals, families, students, small to medium business owners, companies and household helpers. It protects against various risks, including natural disasters, accidental death, fire hazards, emergency hospitalization, dengue and even covers pets and pawned items.

In an exciting development, Palawan has recently partnered with Oona Philippines to offer flexible and affordable Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL) insurance. Starting October 21, MyCTPL ProtekTODO has been available at all Palawan branches, making it easier for customers to meet vehicle registration requirements through accessible and affordable insurance.

This initiative enables customers to conveniently access CTPL insurance nationwide. With over 3,500 Palawan branches, obtaining coverage has never been easier. Depending on the vehicle type, coverage plans range from P290 to P1,500. Sukis can get up to P200,000 for claims related to death or permanent disability. At the same time, compensation for other injuries is determined by a schedule of indemnity plan, valid for a year.

“A company should never stop growing and innovating; otherwise, it risks stagnation or failure. Today marks another milestone as we expand our financial services and strengthen partnerships like our collaboration with Oona. We are excited to work together to empower our customers with a diverse range of services and insurance solutions," said Palawan Group of Companies Cash Management Solutions director Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado.

Oona CTPL and other insurance products are now available at over 3,500 Palawan locations.

“Our partnership with Palawan Group of Companies is founded on a shared vision of providing accessible financial protection for all Filipinos. Together, we’re delivering real benefits. With Oona CTPL and other insurance products now available at over 3,500 Palawan locations, we're making it easier than ever for Filipinos to secure essential coverage,” said Oona Insurance founder and Group CEO Abhishek Bhatia.

Castro-Sabado and group marketing head Bernard Kaibigan attended the contract signing on behalf of the Palawan Group of Companies while Bhatia and chief marketing officer and head of partnerships Ashish Arora were present for Oona Philippines.

 

Visit any Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala branch to avail of MyCTPL ProtekTODO for convenient and reliable insurance coverage for vehicle owners. For other ProtekTODO insurance policies, visit the Palawan Pawnshop website or download the PalawanPay app.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group of Companies. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

Recommended
