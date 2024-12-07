HSBC Philippines execÂ recognized as distinguished alumnus by UP business school

HSBC Philippines exec recognized as distinguished alumnus by UP business school

MANILA, Philippines — Maria Corazon Purisima, treasurer and country head of Markets and Securities Services at HSBC Philippines, has been awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award by the Cesar E.A. Virata School of Business at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The award, the highest honor given by the prestigious business school, recognizes Purisima’s outstanding contributions to the banking and financial services sector, as well as her exemplary leadership and integrity.

Purisima was honored alongside two other notable alumni: Carol Dominguez, president and CEO of John Clements Consultants, and Jasmin Vinculado, a senior leader at Coca-Cola. The recognition highlights the achievements of these women leaders who continue to make significant impacts in their industries.

“This award is a profound honor and a humbling reminder of the importance of giving back to our communities,” Purisima said during her acceptance speech.

“My alma mater has played a pivotal role in shaping my career and values, and I am deeply grateful to be recognized alongside Carol and Jasmin, two inspiring leaders,” she added.

The ceremony, held on Satuday, December 7, at the UP Diliman campus, was attended by distinguished faculty members, students and esteemed guests.