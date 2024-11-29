^

Biz Memos

SM Prime: 30 years of growth and good

Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 5:18pm
SM Prime: 30 years of growth and good
Henry Sy, Sr. inside Shoemart Carriedo in the 1950s
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — In a span of 30 years, SM Prime Holdings (PSE: SMPH) has become a dominant force in the Philippine property sector, driven by its iconic SM malls and the market-leading developments of SM Development Corporation (SMDC).

Tracing its origins back to a small shoe store founded by Henry Sy Sr. in downtown Manila, SMPH has grown into one of the most valuable firms in the country and a leading integrated property developer in Southeast Asia.

Beyond its impressive scale, SM Prime stands as a bellwether for the Philippines—its progression following the same arc as the nation’s economic and social advancement.

Turning headwinds into headway

In the 1990s, the Philippines posted an average real GDP growth rate of 2.8% per year, owing to political instability, natural disasters and the Asian Financial Crisis.

During the same period, average lending interest rate was over 19%, reflecting the broader economic challenges faced by the country.

Against this backdrop, the SM Group founded and listed SMPH in July 1994 to organize and expand its chain of shopping malls. At the time, it only had four in its portfolio: SM North EDSA, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM Megamall and SM City Cebu.

After raising nearly P6 billion from the capital market, SM Prime aggressively expanded its mall network, cementing its position as the country’s largest mall operator and securing a spot in the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) since October 1994.

Reorganizing for growth

Entering its second decade as a listed company, SM Prime led a transformative consolidation that altered the course of its growth trajectory.

Through a series of well-executed transactions, the SM Group unified its sprawling real estate interests under SM Prime, effectively turning the mall operator into a property conglomerate.

The entire process, from announcement to final regulatory approval, took less than five months. Its speed and ingenuity earned SM Prime the "Most Innovative Deal" award from the financial publication Alpha Southeast Asia.

Post-consolidation, SMPH’s market capitalization surged 133% to P950 billion by the close of 2023, up from approximately P408 billion in 2013.

Setting records

Since its reorganization, SM Prime has consistently pushed boundaries in value generation.

In 2017, the property titan made history as the first company on the PSE to reach a P1 trillion market capitalization, closing at P1.01 trillion on June 9.

Photo Credit: PSE

SM Prime also crossed key milestones in revenue recognition, surpassing the P104 billion mark in 2018 and recording P128 billion in 2023, its highest to date.

Over the last 10 years, its annual net income has expanded by 146% from P16 billion to a record high of P40 billion in 2023, the highest among its listed peers.

The company is poised to break another profit record in 2024, with first-half earnings surging 13% to P22 billion, up from P19 billion a year earlier.

Beyond profitability

SM Prime's growth transcends financial metrics and shareholder returns. It has been a catalyst for national progress—creating jobs, contributing tax revenues, building communities and advancing sustainable urbanization across the Philippines.

“As SM Prime marks its 30th anniversary, our focus remains on innovation and sustainability. With the strong foundation we’ve built, we believe our best projects are still to come,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim.

“We have integrated project developments in our five-year pipeline, which we expect will drive the company to a new level of growth,” he added.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

HENRY SY SR.

PSE

SM

SM PRIME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
8 days ago

Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

8 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Maynilad Water Services, Inc.. (the "Corporation" or "Maynilad")...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Danish-Filipino partnership leads bolstering offshore wind workforce preparedness in Northern Luzon
brandSpace
9 days ago

Danish-Filipino partnership leads bolstering offshore wind workforce preparedness in Northern Luzon

9 days ago
This event brought together key industry experts, investors, educators, and policymakers who discussed strategies for workforce...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Globe Business launches Deep Dive Dialogues to support companies&rsquo; digitalization journey
9 days ago

Globe Business launches Deep Dive Dialogues to support companies’ digitalization journey

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 9 days ago
Globe Business recently launched its Deep Dive Dialogues, a business solutions consultancy initiative designed to connect...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
9 days ago

Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

9 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Maynilad Water Services, Inc.. (the "Corporation" or "Maynilad")...
Biz Memos
fbtw
ARTHALAND to build more multi-certified sustainable condominiums following the successful listing of P2.5 billion worth of preferred shares
10 days ago

ARTHALAND to build more multi-certified sustainable condominiums following the successful listing of P2.5 billion worth of preferred shares

10 days ago
ARTHALAND, the country’s foremost green developer, successfully raised P2.5 billion to fund its expansion program with...
Biz Memos
fbtw
RCBC is sole Philippine winner at Singapore FinTech Excellence Awards
November 11, 2024 - 12:00am

RCBC is sole Philippine winner at Singapore FinTech Excellence Awards

November 11, 2024 - 12:00am
In a landmark win for Philippine banking, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) clinched the “Sustainable Innovator”...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with