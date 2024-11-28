Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers, Fortune General forge stronger ties for enhanced insurance solutions

(From left) Cebuana Lhuillier senior executive vice president Philippe Andre Lhuillier and president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier with Fortune General Insurance Corporation executives Manuel Maloles and Belefredo Luar

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers (CLIB) continues its quest to provide a better life for Filipinos. Recently, CLIB bolstered its ties with one of its most valuable partners, Fortune General Insurance Corporation (Fortune General).

The signing of a new memorandum of agreement that offers exceptional protection and financial security to Filipinos was held recently during the CLIB Partners’ Day at their new corporate headquarters.

The Partners' Day event coincided with the blessing of CLIB's new modern and top-of-the-line facility, with no less than Cebuana Lhuillier chairman, Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier in attendance.

President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said, “CLIB Partners’ Day is a testament to the power of collaboration and the profound impact we can achieve together. By working hand in hand, we are not only creating financial security but also fostering hope, stability and opportunity for every Filipino.”

Fortune General, a top partner of CLIB, understands that insurance is multifaceted and essential for overall wellness. Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, Fortune General has developed a range of insurance products tailored to meet the unique needs of Filipinos.

Its offerings include the Comprehensive CL All Day Care, CL Dengue Plus, CL Employee Care and CL Driver Care, which provide a wide range of coverage, including accidental death and dismemberment benefits, teleconsultation services, dengue cash assistance and fire cash assistance.

Cebuana Lhuillier senior executive vice president Philippe Andre Lhuillier could not be prouder of their roster of partners.

“CLIB’s allies exemplify the highest standards in the industry. This robust network ensures that CLIB can offer comprehensive and tailored insurance products, catering to the unique needs of their clients and maintaining their commitment to exceptional service and innovation,” he expressed.

The Grand Partners’ Day event was a testament to CLIB's vision of financial inclusion through collaboration and innovation with its partners. By working closely with esteemed partners like Fortune General, CLIB continues to pave the way for a more secure and financially inclusive future for all Filipinos.

CLIB general manager and group head Anthony Bernabe asserted CLIB’s commitment to uplifting the lives of Filipinos with the help of its partners like Fortune General: “CLIB Partners’ Day is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of the trust, collaboration, and commitment that drive our shared success. Whether it’s enhancing our products, developing new solutions or finding more effective ways to provide financial security to every Filipino, this space is dedicated to turning those ideas into reality.”

