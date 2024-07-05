Meet these new-gen professionals with alter egos of financial advisors

MANILA, Philippines — Millennials and Gen Zs are experts in not settling for anything less in terms of work. So, it’s not uncommon to see them continuously looking for the perfect job to fit their lifestyle, purpose, financial needs and time.

If it means juggling a full-time job with lots of part-time gigs, and if it still enables them to get enough sleep hours per day, then it’s probably “G” for them.

Philstar.com interviewed three young professionals—Matthew, a public servant; Jemimah, an educator; and Kristel, a soon-to-be aviator—who show this tenacity among the young generation today. Be it for profit, passion, purpose or play, they all have become a financial advisor to help them pursue their chosen professions while living a brighter life.

Here are some takeaways from our interview.

Profit: Embracing financial freedom

Matthew Isaiah Masindo is a 33-year-old public servant who is also a Sun Life advisor. His journey as an advisor began in May 2021, which was driven by a desire to provide his parents with a better life. Growing up with modest means, Matthew wished for a future free from financial constraints.

With a thirst for knowledge in financial management, Matthew applies the same financial advice he imparts to his clients to his own life. He wants to help brighten the futures of countless Filipinos through financial literacy and security.

So, how does he manage his dual roles?

“The strategy that I recommend is time blocking. You need to dedicate a specific time for each task at hand. Since I work at the airport from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., I do my Sun Life business from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. every day, except on Sunday. You need to make sure that all your important tasks are finished before 1 p.m. so you can focus on your part-time gig,” he shares.

Passion: Soaring beyond limits

Kristel Joyce Pagay, 21, is a consistent Dean’s Lister who is taking up BS Aviation Major in Airline Operations Management.

Having a passion for empowerment, Kristel joined Sun Life as a part-time financial advisor despite the demands of college and organizational responsibilities.

Through effective time management and a focus on building meaningful connections, Kristel embraces being a student and financial advisor with enthusiasm and resilience.

Deeply rooted in the belief that everyone can pursue their dreams with confidence, Kristel shares, “I always make sure that above everything else, I still get to experience life. Just like what they usually say, ‘Work hard, play hard.’ And I surround myself with amazing people who can help me grow.”

Purpose: Making a difference in the lives of others

On top of being a financial advisor, Jemimah Villanueva, 29, is a full-time unit manager leading a team of other advisors. And she hasn’t given up being a teacher either.

“Time is my greatest challenge because I was juggling two jobs. But when I learned the right formula of managing my time, everything went well. I came to a point that I no longer see being an advisor as a job, but a part of my life. I found purpose in sharing financial literacy to people,” the young manager quips.

As an educator, she extends her advocacy in financial literacy to her students, colleagues, as well as to the community and to all the people around her.

Jemimah proves that Sun Life can change one’s life in so many ways, and this keeps her motivated to keep moving forward not only for loved ones but also for her clients who consider her a Partner for Life.

Play: Reveling in joy and success

Matthew, Kristel and Jemimah can attest that being a Sun Life financial advisor isn't just about financial rewards and personal growth, but it's also about being able to enjoy life.

It gives them a chance to achieve their goals while earning incentive trips and unique opportunities that turn into unforgettable adventures. In the words of Jemimah, “I can help others while I am being rewarded as well.”

Every milestone reached and every client helped becomes a journey that’s filled with excitement and fun.

A brighter life awaits

Sun Life Philippines launched the Next Big Gig campaign, inviting aspiring young professionals into a journey of empowerment and fulfillment as part-time Sun Life financial advisors. Becoming a Sun Life advisor offers a path to financial freedom, personal growth and purpose-driven work.

From financial rewards to world-class recognition, to the satisfaction of making a difference in the lives of others, success in this career begins with embracing one’s potential—just like what Matthew, Kristel and Jemimah have shown.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Sun Life. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.