British Chamber reiterates support for UK pork exports to assist inflation, food security

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines reiterated its support towards boosting British pork exports in the Philippines to continue to assist in managing inflation and ensuring food security against the challenges facing the local agricultural sector, including El Niño and La Niña phenomena and the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Recent developments include the approval of the Comprehensive Tariff Program by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to calibrate the tariff rates aimed at ensuring access to basic and essential commodities.

The British Chamber also expressed its support for the extension of lowered tariffs on pork and other agricultural commodities until 2028–to which it supported its extension for two consecutive years.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson acknowledged the current ban on live cattle and its by-products from the UK and expressed optimism on the ban being lifted soon, noting the collaborative efforts from the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) and UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

“It doesn't affect pork and we anticipate they will continue to grow strongly. Regarding the beef, that is obviously a disappointment. My understanding is it's one isolated case in Scotland, it's a temporary ban. I know that the UK government and DEFRA, our agricultural section, have worked very hard to lift that ban and they will continue to work with the Department of Agriculture. If I look and be much more focused in terms of pork, we anticipate it will continue to grow…

It's already the second largest UK pork export market, the Philippines, after China. We are very pleased that the lowered tariffs have been extended until 2028. The Agricultural Horticultural Development Board will be at WOFEX…And pork exports, along with other factors, will be a help in fighting inflation, because of course that's key in the Philippines, as in other countries. If inflation comes down, then there's an opportunity going forward at some point for Bangko Sentral [ng Pilipinas] to also reduce their overall bench rate.”

The British Chamber also looks forward to the quick passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which has already been approved by both Houses and is now awaiting signature from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who previously reaffirmed commitment towards enhancing productivity and modernizing the agricultural sector as one of the significant drivers of economic growth.