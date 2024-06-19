Braving through a new era: Award-winning agency Stratworks celebrates 25 years of building love for top brands

Stratworks celebrated its 25th anniversary recently, growing from its simple beginnings in 1999 into one of the leading and largest fully Filipino agencies in the country with an impressive talent pool and roster of client partners.

MANILA, Philippines — It is now an era where everything is changing and has changed. Most tellingly, audiences have evolved from mere communication consumers into strong creators and communicators in their own right. The old principles of marketing communications may still hold, but with a fresh emphasis on applying them in ways that are different and daring.

This inspires the award-winning integrated marketing communications agency to take a more potent role in this brave new world.

On its milestone 25th year, Stratworks launches a new philosophy for bold storytelling in the new era dubbed as "Bravethrough," which aims to tell brand stories in unexpected ways that will deliver message resonance and brand relevance.

It also kicked off its 25th year with significant wins, signing three major brands in the first quarter: British-born auto manufacturer MG Philippines, which is also celebrating its 100th year in 2024; leading FMCG multinational Procter & Gamble Philippines; and trusted delivery and courier service Lalamove.

The agency attributes its endurance, excellence, and long-lasting relevance to its unwavering commitment to brand love, innovation, and pure courage to dream bigger and execute beyond its clients’ needs.

“We are grateful that we have gotten this far, working with so many great people to help build some of the best brands in the past 25 years. As we mark this milestone, we are ready to brave through the next era, ready to face the ever-changing and fast-paced digital marketing challenges,” Stratworks president and co-CEO Donna Nievera-Conda said.

In the past decade, Stratworks has also forayed into digital marketing with the establishment of ID8 Inc., an affiliate company that specializes in digital services and online publishing with titles such as 8List.ph, Bitesized.ph and Windowseat.ph.

Stratworks' new chapter also entails undeterred acceptance and commitment to take on the greater challenges and difficulties it will bring. This was neatly summed up by the keynote message from ABS-CBN's head of Creative Communications Management Robert Labayen: "Success is a journey of new headaches. Fear and headaches may be signs that you are always breaking new ground."

Setting a standard of courage

Stratworks draws from a quarter-century track record of elevating its agency role into a bigger social responsibility, using its creative influence to generate enhanced consciousness among the public, and fusing its social conscience with clients' values to build reputations.

This path often involves Stratworks in projects that are brought to life as worthy causes.

For instance, the success of the First Filipino Mount Everest Expedition saw Stratworks shouldering the double burden of Marketing Management and Project Sponsorship. The project's incalculable historic effect in uplifting Filipino pride and identity far outstripped the awards and unprecedented PR achievements credited to Stratworks.

The concept for PLDT’s Madiskarte Moms PH (MMPH) developed and wielded an untapped asset against the challenges of the pandemic—the drive and spirit of entrepreneurial Filipino mothers who were chomping at the bit to do their part in powering their families through the crisis.

MMPH won the highly sought-after Grand Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines in 2023, as well as recognition at the 3rd United Nations Global Compact Network Philippines’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Awards.

“We want to continue doing groundbreaking work in this industry, which we have achieved through creating an ecosystem that supports and values creativity, bravery, and building genuine relationships with our stakeholders. We truly believe that the courage to go beyond what is given and create something much bigger will result in meaningful work,” Mark Christian Parlade, Stratworks managing director, said.

“This formula is how we’ve been able to stay relevant and trusted by brands in various industries and fields over the past decades and that is how we’ll still be able to deliver in the next 25 years of Stratworks excellence—and beyond," added.

