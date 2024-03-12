^

British Chamber promotes increased collaboration, ease of doing business

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 5:35pm
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) expressed its aim to further deepen the continuously growing trade relationship between the UK and the Philippines. It also emphasized the significance of promoting the ease of doing business in boosting investor confidence in the country. 

In a recent joint interview with British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils and BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson, both elaborated on the key developments between the UK and the Philippines. Beaufils discussed bilateral partnerships in multiple areas including defense, science & technology, climate & environment, maritime security and trade & investment through establishing more channels that encourage cooperation. 

Meanwhile, Nelson further noted the significance of partnership along with local and foreign business as well as with other foreign chambers in the country. Having attended the 70th year anniversary of the Federation Of Filipino Chinese Chambers Of Commerce & Industry Inc. (FFCCII), the British Chamber reinforces its commitment to establishing closer ties within the business community. 

“The business groups like the Chinese Federation share a lot of interests that we have. We want to see the Philippines develop and grow to get further investors… Some of the key points that are emphasized are the desire and clear intentions to improve government efficiency, talking about digitalization, looking at how they can improve in areas of speed and reducing costs which we fully endorse,” Nelson added.

The British Chamber also closely collaborates with the government and the private sector, recently launching its monthly initiative titled ‘Trade & Connect,’ which aims to provide investors with key information and insights from relevant government agencies and businesses in the country tapping on various sectors including agriculture, clean energy, healthcare, cybersecurity, infrastructure, among many others to further promote the ease of doing business in the Philippines. 

In line with the advocacy on the ease of doing business, the British Chamber also reiterates the need to pass key legislation which are also noted as key priorities of the Marcos administration including the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to safeguard and promote the agricultural sector to further assist on the challenge of inflation and El Niño that continues to affect local supply, farmers, and consumers. The passage of the Cybersecurity Act also remains crucial towards the move on digital transformation and establishing an enhanced cybersecurity infrastructure which can further boost investor trust and confidence in the Philippines. 
 

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES
