^

Biz Memos

Watsons wins Silver at 59th Anvil Awards for Himtayan campaign

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 5:00pm
Watsons wins Silver at 59th Anvil Awards for Himtayan campaign
Receiving the award Watsons Philippines Customer Director, Jared de Guzman (in the middle) and his marketing team, together with Gobo and First Tier Brands
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons, a leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, recently secured a Silver Award in the prestigious 59th Anvil Awards for its Himtayan campaign.

The campaign was inspired by the viral phenomenon of men waiting outside Watsons stores, which highlighted a unique opportunity to position Watsons as a destination for men's grooming essentials.

To address this need, Watsons launched the Himtayan Club last Father's Day at Watsons The  Block SM North Edsa.

This out-of-the-box event showcased a wide range of men's products and offered a special Father's Day celebration.

The name "Himtayan" is a clever play on the Filipino word "Hintayan," which means "waiting" in English.

The event, hosted by Mikee Reyes, featured an entertainment and relaxation area for men, along with promotional materials and influencer engagements highlighting Watsons' men's health and grooming products.

 

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.


 

vuukle comment

ANVIL AWARDS

WATSONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
British Chamber promotes investment opportunities in Philippine infra industry
9 days ago

British Chamber promotes investment opportunities in Philippine infra industry

9 days ago
The event provided an overview of the infrastructure sector and investment opportunities in the Philippines.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection issues open letter to Grab Philippines
brandSpace
10 days ago

Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection issues open letter to Grab Philippines

10 days ago
The Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection (LCSP) has issued an open letter to Grab Philippines addressing the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Cebu&rsquo;s rapid development, vision, imperiled by energy insecurity
10 days ago

Cebu’s rapid development, vision, imperiled by energy insecurity

10 days ago
As the Central Visayas Regional Development Council embarks on its six-year development roadmap, the local business and industrial...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Grab Philippines commends Marcos, Romualdez on transpo reforms
11 days ago

Grab Philippines commends Marcos, Romualdez on transpo reforms

11 days ago
During the meeting between Grab Holdings, Inc. executives with PBBM, Grab proudly shared its significant contribution to the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Security Bank advances sustainability journey to deliver meaningful stakeholder impact
12 days ago

Security Bank advances sustainability journey to deliver meaningful stakeholder impact

12 days ago
Security Bank made significant advancements in its sustainability journey last year, and has ambitious plans for 2024.
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber reiterates concerns on reported changes on minimum access volume
13 days ago

British Chamber reiterates concerns on reported changes on minimum access volume

13 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines remains concerned of the reported delay of quota distribution to meat import...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with