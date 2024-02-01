SM and Autism Society Philippines champion change for the future

330 strong advocates, friends, and changemakers came together to celebrate, learn, and build an inclusive Philippines for all.

MANILA, Philippines — The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs celebrated National Autism Consciousness Week with the AOK Pilipinas Live 2024, a live special of the monthly web show discussing pressing topics regarding autism.

The forum was held on January 26, Friday, at SM City North EDSA.

The first part of the program saw a panel discussion about making laws for an Autism OK Philippines. It was attended by Philippine government officials: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Koko Pimentel and Congressman Paul Daza.

In the second part, actress and screenwriter Candy Pangilinan was joined by actress Gladys Reyes, singer-songwriter from the band Splendio Tritus Nicolle Ferrer, and former Bb. Pilipinas World Janina San Miguel to talk about the importance of family in fostering awareness and education for people with autism.

For his part, SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo emphasized SM's commitment to giving equal access and opportunities for individuals with diverse needs, including those on the autism spectrum.

SM is a staunch supporter of the autistim community. Its partnership with ASP is part of an ongoing program in cultivating safe spaces and ensuring its mall facilities remain accessible to all.

Aside from facilitating Sensitivity Training for its frontliners, SM will be supporting Autism Society Philippines with the latest leg of the Angels Walk for Autism by April.