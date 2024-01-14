ACLEX celebrates 15 years with quality MCLE seminars

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Center for Legal Excellence (ACLEX) celebrated its 15th anniversary of service to the Philippine lawyers’ community with some of the brightest legal minds in attendance at One Shangri-La Place, Mandaluyong City on Jan. 5, 2024.

Since its establishment in 2009, ACLEX has emerged as one of the country’s trailblazers in providing excellent Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) seminars.

15 years of empowering legal minds: ACLEX management team and lecturers

ACLEX Chairman Atty. Hilario B. Paredes looked back to the company’s early days and highlighted what made ACLEx what it is right now. “We have reached 15 years due mainly to the support of our dedicated, excellent, and knowledgeable speakers and lecturers who have been our partners in serving the Filipino legal community,” he said.

Among the esteemed lecturers at ACLEX’s anniversary event were Education Undersecretary Gerard Chan, Dean Rita Linda Jimeno, Dean Rocky Dujunco, Dean Sergio Ceniza, Atty. Christian Villasis, former Congressman Neri Colmenares, Atty. Aileen Amor Bautista, Atty. Darwin Angeles, Atty. Evecar Cruz-Ferrer, Atty. Donna Gasgonia, Atty. Daniel Hofileña, Atty. Mario Valderrama, and Atty. Karen Olivia Jimeno.

ACLEX has a deep pool of more than 50 lecturers and speakers who teach in various reputable law schools.

During the event, ACLEX awarded a Plaque of Recognition to Centro Escolar University (CEU) School of Law and Jurisprudence in acknowledgment of their fruitful partnership over the last 10 years.

In accepting the award, CEU Associate Dean Rita Linda Jimeno said their partnership with ACLEx since 2014 has been mutually beneficial, with the proceeds helping CEU in its Bar Operations.

Associate Dean Rita Linda Jimeno accepting the plaque of recognition on behalf of CEU School of Law and Jurisprudence from ACLEX Chairman Atty. Hilario B. Paredes

“The CEU School of Law and Jurisprudence is proud of its 10-year partnership with ACLEX to provide quality continuing legal education for lawyers. ACLEX’s resolve to make its MCLE offerings even more dynamic and responsive to the needs of lawyers is laudable,” Jimeno said.

Also recognized were Evelyn P. Ochoco and Jalica Retiza-Telen for their years of unwavering dedication and loyalty to ACLEX.

Hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACLEX transitioned into providing online MCLE lectures in its effort to continuously serve Filipino lawyers and make MCLE lectures accessible anytime all throughout the Philippines.

It was the first service provider to offer video-on-demand courses using the Apptitude portal, a homegrown learning management platform that is technically compliant with the strict rules of the Supreme Court for online MCLE classes.

This year, ACLEX announced that it would resume offering face-to-face seminars, the first of which is scheduled on February 29, March 1, 7, and 8.

This is ACLEX’s 69th series of seminars since 2010 and will be held at Aruga Hotel in Rockwell Center, Makati City with food catered by Hizon’s and complimentary Nespresso coffee pods for full course or whole day registrants.

With the assurance that it will continue to provide premium MCLE experience to all Filipino lawyers, ACLEX is true to its mission of setting the benchmark for seamlessly integrating MCLE lectures and becoming the gold standard of MCLE providers in the Philippines.

Now being managed by a team of young and enthusiastic lawyers from Paredes Law Group, it provides assistance in securing MCLE compliance certificates and elevates the MCLE standards by guaranteeing the comfort and convenience of all participants.