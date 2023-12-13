Meet the outstanding digital champions at the 2nd DFIA

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s outstanding microfinance institutions (MFIs) and microentrepreneurs were once again recognized for their achievements in digitalization at the 2nd Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA).

The DFIA is a financial inclusion program funded by Citi Foundation, in partnership with the Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI) and supported by the Bangko ng Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The program focuses on acknowledging outstanding microentrepreneurs as well as MFIs that have successfully adopted digital solutions in their operations and an awareness and readiness campaign on the digitalization of MFIs.

The awarding ceremony was led by BSP Gov. Eli Remolona Jr., Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila and the MCPI.

Twenty microentrepreneurs were recognized and awarded with cash prizes and laptops.

The 20 winners who were awarded with P100,000 each were: Shirley Aguinaldo, Rhodora Angeles, Joseph Arriesgado, Normanita Banagudos, Anabelle Banquero, Salome Barile, Rhea Fhene Barte, Ryme Janelle Besonaya, Cecilia Jarilla, Nurfaida Jupakkal, Joy Maniaol, Marissa Palcat, Arlene Panit, Arlene Passion, Connie Rivera, Catherine Rugnao, Floricel Sanorjo, Fely Suarez, Estrelita Tuan and Marites Zulueta.

(From left) Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Gov. Berna Romulo-Puyat, microentrepreneur winners Marites Zulueta, Estrelita Tuan, Fely Suarez, Floricel Sanorjo and Catherine Rugnao, and Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila

The businesses of this year’s awardees ranged from food production and processing, poultry, organic products to handicrafts, weaving and printing.

Five MFIs were also announced as winners during the awarding ceremony. A cash incentive of P100,000 was awarded to the winning MFIs. The cash prize is intended to continuously improve their digital financial services program.

(From left) Citi Philippines Managing Director and Corporate Bank Head Fernando Fleury, microentrepreneur awardees Connie Rivera, Arlene Passion, Arlene Panit, Marissa Palcat and Joy Maniaol, and Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila

The MFI winners are CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), Kabalikat para sa Maunlad na Buhay Inc. (KMBI), Kabuhayan sa Ganap na Kasarinlan Credit and Savings Cooperative (K-Coop), RAFI Micro-Finance Inc. and Rural Bank of Guinobatan, Inc.

“The BSP lauds our awardees for embracing the transformative power of digital technologies. We hope your continuing work will serve as a model for your peers to follow,” Remolona said.

“The BSP will continue to foster an enabling regulatory environment so that more MSMEs benefit from digital financial innovation.”

(From left) Citi Head of Public Affairs Rhodora Granada, microentrepreneur awardees Salome Barile, Ryme Janelle Besonaya, Cecilia Jarilla, Nurfaida Sabtal Jupakkal and Rhea Fhene Barte, and Go Negosyo Executive Director Thermina Ann Akram

Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila hopes the DFIA awards program will continue to inspire and recognize the efforts of MFIs and microentrepreneurs for decades to come. The program reflects Citi’s continuous support in strengthening financial inclusion in the country.

Favila said, “We are in awe of what you have all achieved with your respective businesses especially in such challenging times and for your contributions to your respective local communities. We also recognize the efforts of the microfinance institutions who have proactively taken the first step towards digital transformation while continuously supporting and empowering microentrepreneurs.”

“Behind each of your successes, there is an inspiring story of strength, courage and determination. These are the stories that contribute to Citi Foundation continuing with its mission to enable economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world,” he added.

(From left) MCPI Chairperson Gilbert Maramba, microentrepreneur awardees Shirley Aguinaldo, Rhodora Angeles, Joseph Arriesgado, Normanita Banagudos and Anabelle Banquero, and Citi Philippines Country Head of Markets and Financial Institutions Sales and Solutions Wilmer Bautista

Through the second DFIA, microentrepreneurs and MFIs will ultimately be motivated and inspired to adopt digital solutions that will expand digitalization in businesses and empower local communities for the country’s economic growth.

The DFIA program is an evolution of the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards that enables Citi Foundation and MCPI to continue raising awareness about the importance of microentrepreneurship and microfinance in supporting financial inclusion and economic empowerment of low-income individuals.

