BrandComm Asia names Zot Brillo as managing partner

Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 10:08am
In his new role, Brillo brings extensive experience having worked with local and international brands across diverse sectors, including technology, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, motoring, FMCG, F&B and properties.
MANILA, Philippines — BrandComm Asia, a Philippine-based PR and creative solutions agency, has announced the appointment of Zot Brillo as its managing partner. 

In his new role, Brillo brings extensive experience having worked with local and international brands across diverse sectors, including technology, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, motoring, FMCG, F&B and properties. He has championed building relationships over the years, enabling him to establish a robust network of media and influencers all over the Philippines.

Known as a modern PR and creative solutions agency, BrandComm Asia integrates innovative and traditional communication approaches to help transform and position brands as industry leaders.

The agency has helped clients from different industries foster meaningful stakeholders connections and create offline and online content.

As BrandComm Asia Managing Partner, Brillo will spearhead the agency, oversee day-to-day operations, and lead a dedicated team of PR professionals to help provide world-class service to clients. Brillo’s expertise in crafting modern communications strategies and familiarity with traditional PR will be integrated into the creative strengths of the agency, such as in media and influencers management, strategic comms, events management, digital marketing, and creatives.

"I am excited to join BrandComm Asia. Having had the privilege of working with local and global brands from different industries, I am committed to bringing a fresh and dynamic perspective to BrandComm. Our aim is to be a trailblazer, engaging clients in diverse sectors. We aspire to craft a modern identity that resonates, ensuring continued success in delivering impactful PR and communications solutions for brands,” shared Brillo.

Today's communication landscape demands the synergy of the traditional and the modern. For Brillo, pushing for the integration of modern PR approaches and traditional communication strategies will help brands succeed in their businesses. He believes that the hybrid approach not only ensures that brands and companies resonate with their audiences but also positions themselves at the forefront of the ever-evolving industry.

BrandComm Asia remains steadfast in its mission to transform brands through tailored and innovative communication strategies. With Brillo's experience and expertise, the agency is poised to set new benchmarks, synergizing traditional PR strategies with modern approaches.

 

Engage with BrandComm by visiting its website www.brandcommasia.com. You may also connect with Brillo at [email protected].

