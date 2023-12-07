^

Biz Memos

SEC chairperson named first-ever Public Sector Innovator in Mansmith Innovation Awards

Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 11:46am
SEC chairperson named first-ever Public Sector Innovator in Mansmith Innovation Awards
SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino at the 2023 Mansmith Innovation Awards Ceremony
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Emilio Aquino has been named as the first ever Public Sector Innovator Awardee in the 2023 Mansmith Innovation Awards, in recognition of his pioneering digital transformation efforts in the government.

Aquino was recognized alongside five other top innovators for their contributions in microlending, product innovation in food supplements, product innovation as a non-governmental organization, online stock trading and innovative business model during the awarding ceremony held on November 17 at The Podium in Mandaluyong City.

“I am honored to be the first-ever recipient of the Public Sector Innovator Award, a recognition that affirms the positive impact of the innovations that we at the Securities and Exchange Commission have advanced over the last few years,” Aquino said in a message during the awarding ceremony.

“More than that, I hope that this recognition will also inspire future innovators both in the public and private sectors, who can contribute more to the realization of our shared aspirations as a nation, that is, a strongly rooted, comfortable and secure life for every Filipino.”

Now on its third year, the Mansmith Innovation Awards is organized by training and consultancy firm Mansmith and Fielders Inc. to support initiatives toward innovation, improve the Philippines’ global innovation ranking and address the low number of patents in the country.

Since taking on the helm as SEC chairperson and CEO in 2018, Aquino has incorporated digital transformation and innovation into his plans and programs for the commission.

Guided by the Digital Transformation and Technology Modernization Roadmap under his SuperVision 2028, the SEC embarked on a journey to automate 26 key process of the SEC and establish a unified and integrated database for the commission and its stakeholders.

The first wave of its digital transformation roadmap included the launch of the online company registration system called Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Company (eSPARC) and its subsystem, One-day Submission and E-registration of Companies (OneSEC).

Thanks to eSPARC, the SEC has seen a record number of company registrations in 2022 at 42,926. eSPARC was recently recognized as one of the best company registration systems in the world, during the 2023 Corporate Registers Forum in Malta.

Other digital services include the Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST) and the Electronic System for Payments to the SEC (eSPAYSEC).

In 2023, the SEC continued to demonstrate its commitment to digital transformation with the launch of five new advanced online systems to further streamline and simplify the commission’s services.

These new digital initiatives, launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself, include the Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE), SEC CheckApp 2.0, Electronic SEC Education, Analysis, Research Computing Hub (eSEARCH), SEC API Marketplace and the Electronic Registration Application for Market Participants (eRAMP).

Previously, Aquino was also named CEO of the Year for the Philippines during the 2022 International Data Corporation Future Enterprise Awards for leading the digital transformation of the SEC.

“Our digital transformation journey has just begun, and we will continue to innovate to remain competitive while providing excellent service to our kababayans,” Aquino said.

 

Disclaimer: This post is in partnership with Securities and Exchange Commission

 

vuukle comment

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
COMELEC Chairman Garcia, BIR Commissioner Lumagui, Shawarma Shack Group among winners at 6th Asia Leaders Awards
brandSpace
9 days ago

COMELEC Chairman Garcia, BIR Commissioner Lumagui, Shawarma Shack Group among winners at 6th Asia Leaders Awards

9 days ago
The Asia Leaders Awards, dedicated to recognizing outstanding business leaders navigating challenges with unwavering determination,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Silverlush Development Group stands out at Philconstruct 2023
November 17, 2023 - 11:20am

Silverlush Development Group stands out at Philconstruct 2023

November 17, 2023 - 11:20am
The company showcased its latest curated selection of exclusive materials from various international brands for guests to...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber, Philippine envoy to UK Locsin discuss joint efforts on trade, investment, 2024 Great British fest
November 9, 2023 - 4:05pm

British Chamber, Philippine envoy to UK Locsin discuss joint efforts on trade, investment, 2024 Great British fest

November 9, 2023 - 4:05pm
In an effort to sustain the rapidly growing bilateral trade relations between the UK and the Philippines, Chris Nelson, British...
Biz Memos
fbtw
2023 and beyond with the Figaro Coffee Group
November 7, 2023 - 10:30am

2023 and beyond with the Figaro Coffee Group

November 7, 2023 - 10:30am
The Figaro Coffee Group, one of the Philippines’ leading and beloved food and beverage conglomerates, hosted the “2023...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber optimistic for extension of lowered tariffs to assist in food security, inflation
November 1, 2023 - 2:10pm

British Chamber optimistic for extension of lowered tariffs to assist in food security, inflation

November 1, 2023 - 2:10pm
The Philippines recorded a 6.1% inflation in September 2023 which caused the Bangkol Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board...
Biz Memos
fbtw
QC government to host 'Future of Work Conference' in November
brandSpace
October 28, 2023 - 3:40pm

QC government to host 'Future of Work Conference' in November

October 28, 2023 - 3:40pm
To prepare business establishments for the future of work, the Quezon City government will be holding the “INNOVATE.ADAPT.THRIVE:...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with